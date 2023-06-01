Ryan Garcia reveals his team abandoned him after loss to Gervonta Davis: “Tank’s team really cared more”

By Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia learned a lot after his first career loss earlier this year.

Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia

In April, ‘KingRy’ returned to the ring for the biggest fight of his career to date. There, Garcia headlined a Showtime pay-per-view event against Gervonta Davis. The matchup featuring ‘Tank’ was one of the most hyped in years, and that showed. Post-fight numbers show the card did 1.2 million pay-per-view buys.

In terms of the action that night in Sin City, it was quite lopsided. While Garcia came out firing heavy shots early, he was sent to the canvas in the second round with a counter left. The young star bravely fought on, but a body shot in the seventh ended his night. As a result, he suffered the first loss of his career.

As it turns out, that loss made Ryan Garcia take stock of his current situation. In a video with YouTuber Bradley Martyn, the boxer discussed his loss to Gervonta Davis. There, he admitted that his team completely abandoned him after the defeat, not even attending the post-fight press conference.

It’s worth noting that since the defeat, Garcia has switched trainers. In late April, he left Joe Goossen behind in favor of Houston-based trainer, Derrick James.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL EXPLAINS HOW NATE DIAZ “PLAYED” HIS BROTHER LOGAN IN NEGOTIATIONS FOR BOXING MATCH

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Davis vs. Garcia, Boxing

Ryan Garcia reveals team betrayal after loss to Gervonta Davis

“A win, I wouldn’t have gotten to see it. I lost, I seen everybody leave me”, Ryan Garcia stated in the YouTube video. “I got to see who was really there for me. After the fight, nobody was there for me, my team, they just didn’t come to the press conference and go do nothing. You know what I mean? That’s so bad.”

He continued, “I was left with, somebody betrayed me in camp. They weren’t trying to look out for me after the fight. It was like, I was left with that. Bro, it was the worst. ‘Tank’s’ team really cared about me more than my own team.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Ryan Garcia fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Gervonta Davis Ryan Garcia

Related

UFC star Sean O’Malley expresses interest in future boxing matches with Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia: “I truly believe I could beat one of those guys”

Harry Kettle - May 12, 2023
Gervonta Davis
Gervonta Davis

Gervonta Davis shares his picks for the Top 5 GOAT’s in sports history

Susan Cox - May 3, 2023

Gervonta Davis is sharing his picks for the Top 5 GOAT’s in sports history.

Max Holloway

Max Holloway hoping for Mayweather/McGregor style clash with Gervonta Davis: "He's following Mayweather's recipe"

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is down to head to the boxing ring.

Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia was a huge pay-per-view success

Josh Evanoff - April 26, 2023

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia had a nice night of business over the weekend.

Oscar De La Hoya, Ryan Garcia
Gervonta Davis

Oscar De La Hoya reveals he received “death threats” which kept him from attending Davis-Garcia post-fight press conference

Cole Shelton - April 25, 2023

Oscar De La Hoya has explained why he wasn’t in attendance for the Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia post-fight press conference.

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia claims he had a "mole" in his camp that provided information to Gervonta Davis

Cole Shelton - April 24, 2023
Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Davis vs. Garcia, Boxing
Ryan Garcia

Gervonta Davis says he will let Ryan Garcia keep his fight earnings despite their winner take all bet: “He can take the money”

Susan Cox - April 24, 2023

Gervonta Davis is saying he will let Ryan Garcia keep his fight earnings despite their winner take all bet.

Conor McGregor Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Conor McGregor has words of encouragement for Ryan Garcia following KO loss to Gervonta Davis: "You're the future of this game"

Fernando Quiles - April 23, 2023

UFC megastar Conor McGregor believes the Ryan Garcia story is far from over.

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia
Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia issues statement after suffering first career loss to Gervonta Davis

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Ryan Garcia has issued a statement after suffering his first career loss at the hands of Gervonta Davis.

Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia, Davis vs. Garcia, Boxing
Gervonta Davis

Pros react after Gervonta Davis TKO's Ryan Garcia

Chris Taylor - April 22, 2023

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia put their undefeated records on the line when they collided at T-Mobile Arena this evening in Las Vegas.