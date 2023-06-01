Ryan Garcia reveals his team abandoned him after loss to Gervonta Davis: “Tank’s team really cared more”

Boxing superstar Ryan Garcia learned a lot after his first career loss earlier this year.

In April, ‘KingRy’ returned to the ring for the biggest fight of his career to date. There, Garcia headlined a Showtime pay-per-view event against Gervonta Davis. The matchup featuring ‘Tank’ was one of the most hyped in years, and that showed. Post-fight numbers show the card did 1.2 million pay-per-view buys.

In terms of the action that night in Sin City, it was quite lopsided. While Garcia came out firing heavy shots early, he was sent to the canvas in the second round with a counter left. The young star bravely fought on, but a body shot in the seventh ended his night. As a result, he suffered the first loss of his career.

As it turns out, that loss made Ryan Garcia take stock of his current situation. In a video with YouTuber Bradley Martyn, the boxer discussed his loss to Gervonta Davis. There, he admitted that his team completely abandoned him after the defeat, not even attending the post-fight press conference.

It’s worth noting that since the defeat, Garcia has switched trainers. In late April, he left Joe Goossen behind in favor of Houston-based trainer, Derrick James.

Ryan Garcia reveals team betrayal after loss to Gervonta Davis

“A win, I wouldn’t have gotten to see it. I lost, I seen everybody leave me”, Ryan Garcia stated in the YouTube video. “I got to see who was really there for me. After the fight, nobody was there for me, my team, they just didn’t come to the press conference and go do nothing. You know what I mean? That’s so bad.”

He continued, “I was left with, somebody betrayed me in camp. They weren’t trying to look out for me after the fight. It was like, I was left with that. Bro, it was the worst. ‘Tank’s’ team really cared about me more than my own team.”

What do you make of these comments? Who do you want to see Ryan Garcia fight next?