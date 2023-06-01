Jake Paul explains how Nate Diaz “played” his brother Logan in negotiations for boxing match

By Josh Evanoff - June 1, 2023

According to Jake Paul, Logan Paul vs. Nate Diaz was never in the works.

‘The Problem Child’ is slated to face the Stockton native in August on DAZN pay-per-view. The fight has been long in the works, with Diaz even appearing for Paul’s win over Anderson Silva last October. The two camps nearly got into a brawl, sparking rumors of a potential boxing match.

However, the fight seemingly nearly went away earlier this year. In February, Paul suffered the first loss of his career to Tommy Fury by decision. At the time, many figured that a potential boxing match against Diaz would be off the table due to the defeat. Right around the same time, reports of a potential fight between Logan Paul and the UFC veteran began swirling.

For his part, ‘The Maverick’ later admitted that the fight was in the works. However, suddenly this spring, the boxing match between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz was announced. On the Impaulsive podcast, the two brothers discussed their negotiations with the Stockton slugger.

Nate Diaz

“Hey I got to ask you something dude,” Logan Paul stated to his brother in the podcast episode. “I should have asked you off-camera, but we’re here… How did you get the Nate Diaz fight dude? Because I thought I had it locked up. I thought for sure I had it locked up, how did you get it?

“You never had it locked up,” Jake Paul joked in response. “Yeah, I told you [he was playing you]. I told you he was playing both sides. I don’t know if I want to get into it here, but basically some of the people you work with. Like, he doesn’t know what the f*** he was doing. He does and he doesn’t. Just throwing money at someone doesn’t make them want to do it.”

“At the end of the day, what it came down to, honestly. He thought the world would view our fight as more legitimate than him fighting you. Him fighting you, to him, was like a money grab because you haven’t beaten anybody.”

What do you make of these comments? Will you watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz?

