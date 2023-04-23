Pros react after Sergei Pavlovich stops Curtis Blaydes in Round 1 at UFC Vegas 71

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 event was headlined by a key heavyweight contest featuring Sergei Pavlovich taking on Curtis Blaydes.

Pavlovich (18-1 MMA) had entered the contest sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a knockout victory over Tai Tuivasa. The 30-year-old Russian standout had won all five of his most previous bouts by way of KO / TKO.

Meanwhile, Curtis Blaydes (17-4 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since defeating Tom Aspinall via TKO in July of last year. ‘Razor’ had gone 7-1 over his past eight fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming at the hands of Derrick Lewis.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 71 main event did not make it out of the opening round. Sergei Pavlovich was aggressive right from the get go, but Curtis Blaydes was doing a good job early with his counter punches. However, the Russian knockout artist eventually found a home for some of his big shots and sent ‘Razor’ crashing to the canvas from an uppercut. From there, Pavlovich used some ground and pound to put Blaydes away for good.

Official UFC Vegas 71 Result: Sergei Pavlovich def. Curtis Blaydes via TKO at 3:08 of Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Pavlovich vs. Blaydes’ below:

Lets go CB — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) April 23, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Sergei Pavlovich defeating Curtis Blaydes at UFC Vegas 71:

Wow this guys is for real for real wow #UFCVegas71 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) April 23, 2023

Power bombs in those hands #ufc — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) April 23, 2023

Pavlovich is the real deal. He is ready for that title! #UFCVegas71 — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) April 23, 2023

I’m calling it. Sergei beats Jon Jones. — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) April 23, 2023

