Cub Swanson won’t rule out another fight, but admits ‘storybook ending’ might win out following UFC Tampa
Cub Swanson can walk away from the sport of MMA on a high note, but he hasn’t decided if UFC Tampa was his swan song.
Swanson was featured in the co-main event of UFC Tampa this past Saturday night. He shared the Octagon with Billy Quarantillo. This one was a competitive fight all the way until the finish in round three. Swanson scored the knockout victory and earned his eighth “Fight of the Night” bonus.
While the finish had the makings of a storybook ending, Swanson hasn’t committed to retirement just yet.
Will Cub Swanson Retire Following UFC Tampa Win?
As Cub Swanson was walking out of the Octagon, former fighter and current UFC color commentator Paul Felder admitted he almost wished “Killer” wouldn’t hung up his gloves on a high note. During the UFC Tampa post-fight press conference, Swanson said he gets a bit more joy out of coaching other fighters (via MMAFighting).
“I’m always going to be tempted,” Swanson said. “We’ll see how I heal up. I’ve got three little kids that are getting a little bit older now and definitely want my attention more. I’ve got a bunch of fighters, my Team Bloodline, my guys I manage and coach, I put a lot of effort into them and these last couple of fights have really allowed me to show them how to do it and not just talk about it, I was able to be about it and show them, lead by example. I honestly am more excited to be a coach at this point. I love this sport and the nice thing about being on the other side of the cage is I don’t go home with lumps and bruises.”
Swanson said that while he understands that going out on a big KO win might be the way to go, he didn’t deny that something could lure him back to the Octagon.
“For sure, that definitely could be a storybook ending, so it’s going to have to be something exciting to get me motivated,” Swanson added.
