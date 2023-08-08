What’s next for Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font after UFC Nashville?

In the main event of UFC Nashville, top-10 bantamweights met in a 140lbs catchweight fight as Cory Sandhagen took on Rob Font.

Sandhagen entered the scrap coming off back-to-back wins over Marlon Vera and Song Yadong in precious fight night main events. Prior to the back-to-back wins, Sandhagen had lost two in a row to Petr Yan for the interim belt and a controversial split decision to TJ Dillashaw. Font, meanwhile, snapped his two-fight losing skid last time out as he scored a first-round knockout over Adrian Yanez.

Ultimately, it was Sandhagen who won a lopsided decision as he used his wrestling to dominate Font and had nearly 20 minutes of control time. He ended up winning all five rounds, and after the fight, he revealed he suffered a torn tricep and requires surgery. Now, after UFC Nashville, here is what I think should be next for both Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font.