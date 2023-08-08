UFC 291 Fighter Salaries: Kevin Holland and Bobby Green take home big paydays

By Harry Kettle - August 8, 2023
The UFC 291 salaries have been released – but only a handful have actually been made public for fans to see.

Kevin Holland

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s most recent pay-per-view event was, by all accounts, a success. The promotion put on another fantastic card, headlined by Justin Gaethje knocking out Dustin Poirier to win the BMF title. In addition to that, we also saw a parade of other fun match-ups, setting us up for even more entertaining collisions in the future.

RELATED: UFC 291: ‘POIRIER VS. GAETHJE 2’ LIVE RESULTS AND HIGHLIGHTS

As per MMA Fighting, some of the salaries from UFC 291 have been released. However, in that sentence, we must stress the word “some”, for reasons we’ll discuss shortly.

UFC 291’s uncertainty

  • Bobby Green ($150,000 + $150,000 win bonus = $300,000) def. Tony Ferguson
  • Kevin Holland ($178,000 + $178,000 win bonus = $356,000) def. Michael Chiesa
  • Gabriel Bonfim ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Trevin Giles
  • CJ Vergara ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Vinicius Salvador

As you can probably tell, many of the fighters on the card have not had their earnings revealed. That’s because the commission allowed for a confidentiality clause that some fighters opted into, allowing them to ensure their pay remained private.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office has said that the commission approved the idea just one year on from the salaries of UFC 278, also in Salt Lake City, being released, despite the objection of executive director Scott Bowles.

Athletes had apparently spoken of their concerns regarding their pay being out there for everyone to see, due to their ability to negotiate compensation or overall payments in the future with the UFC.

Regardless of which way you look at it, this is bound to raise a few eyebrows.

Do you agree with this decision made by the Utah Sports Commission? What kind of response, if any, do you think the UFC is going to have? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bobby Green Kevin Holland Tony Ferguson UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen, Rob Font, UFC Nashville

What's next for Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font after UFC Nashville?

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023
Conor McGregor
Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor claims the UFC is no longer interested in Michael Chandler matchup: "There’s loads of juicy fights around"

Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler may not happen after all.

Cory Sandhagen and Henry Cejudo
Henry Cejudo

Cory Sandhagen slams Henry Cejudo after UFC Nashville comments: "You're one or two fights behind now"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023

Fresh off his win, UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen has slammed Henry Cejudo.

Jake Hadley, UFC, UFC Nashville
UFC

Jake Hadley claims he “actually saw God” during brutal weight cut for UFC Nashville

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Jake Hadley is claiming he ‘actually saw God’ during his brutal weight cut for UFC Nashville.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira
Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira unconcerned by recent back and forth with Conor McGregor: "I'm here, where's Conor?"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is still waiting for Conor McGregor to return.

Cory Sandhagen

Cory Sandhagen headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023
Nate Diaz

Nate Diaz discusses Conor McGregor's ongoing issue with USADA: “They let him do sh*t whenever he wants”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Nate Diaz is discussing Conor McGregor’s ongoing issues with USADA.

Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth-round of the Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font main event at UFC Nashville

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth round of Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font on Saturday night.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Report | Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight nearly finalized for UFC 293

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will reportedly square off for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293.

Cory Sandhagen
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Cory Sandhagen’s “dud of a performance” against Rob Font: “It makes me forgive myself for Aljamain”

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Cory Sandhagen’s performance against Rob Font over the weekend.