UFC 291 Fighter Salaries: Kevin Holland and Bobby Green take home big paydays

UFC 291’s uncertainty

Bobby Green ($150,000 + $150,000 win bonus = $300,000) def. Tony Ferguson

Kevin Holland ($178,000 + $178,000 win bonus = $356,000) def. Michael Chiesa

Gabriel Bonfim ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Trevin Giles

CJ Vergara ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Vinicius Salvador

As you can probably tell, many of the fighters on the card have not had their earnings revealed. That’s because the commission allowed for a confidentiality clause that some fighters opted into, allowing them to ensure their pay remained private.

The Utah Attorney General’s Office has said that the commission approved the idea just one year on from the salaries of UFC 278, also in Salt Lake City, being released, despite the objection of executive director Scott Bowles.

Athletes had apparently spoken of their concerns regarding their pay being out there for everyone to see, due to their ability to negotiate compensation or overall payments in the future with the UFC.

Regardless of which way you look at it, this is bound to raise a few eyebrows.

