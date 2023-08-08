UFC 291 Fighter Salaries: Kevin Holland and Bobby Green take home big paydays
The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s most recent pay-per-view event was, by all accounts, a success. The promotion put on another fantastic card, headlined by Justin Gaethje knocking out Dustin Poirier to win the BMF title. In addition to that, we also saw a parade of other fun match-ups, setting us up for even more entertaining collisions in the future.
As per MMA Fighting, some of the salaries from UFC 291 have been released. However, in that sentence, we must stress the word “some”, for reasons we’ll discuss shortly.
UFC 291’s uncertainty
- Bobby Green ($150,000 + $150,000 win bonus = $300,000) def. Tony Ferguson
- Kevin Holland ($178,000 + $178,000 win bonus = $356,000) def. Michael Chiesa
- Gabriel Bonfim ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Trevin Giles
- CJ Vergara ($30,000 + $30,000 win bonus = $60,000) def. Vinicius Salvador
As you can probably tell, many of the fighters on the card have not had their earnings revealed. That’s because the commission allowed for a confidentiality clause that some fighters opted into, allowing them to ensure their pay remained private.
The Utah Attorney General’s Office has said that the commission approved the idea just one year on from the salaries of UFC 278, also in Salt Lake City, being released, despite the objection of executive director Scott Bowles.
Athletes had apparently spoken of their concerns regarding their pay being out there for everyone to see, due to their ability to negotiate compensation or overall payments in the future with the UFC.
Regardless of which way you look at it, this is bound to raise a few eyebrows.
Do you agree with this decision made by the Utah Sports Commission? What kind of response, if any, do you think the UFC is going to have? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!
