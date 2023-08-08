Conor McGregor claims the UFC is no longer interested in Michael Chandler matchup: “There’s loads of juicy fights around”

Conor McGregor says Michael Chandler fight likely won’t happen

I’ll do it if they want, no prob. I don’t think they want him no more tho. There’s loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date. I never gave a fuck about who it was. Ever. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask malinaggi. Flown in and bet around. https://t.co/H6kzfCSf2V — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 7, 2023

Conor McGregor never gave an exact reason as to why the UFC doesn’t want the fight, so it’s uncertain why the Michael Chandler fight won’t happen. As well, it’s uncertain who the UFC is now interested in McGregor fighting, but he did recently say he wanted to fight Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt, so perhaps, that is the case.

For now, McGregor remains training and awaiting his return fight, which the date and opponent are now uncertain. But, the Irishman has made it clear he wants to fight in December, but whether or not that will happen is to be seen.

Conor McGregor (22-6) has not fought since UFC 264 in July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.