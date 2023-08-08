Conor McGregor claims the UFC is no longer interested in Michael Chandler matchup: “There’s loads of juicy fights around”

By Cole Shelton - August 7, 2023
Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler may not happen after all.

Conor McGregor

With McGregor getting closer to a return after breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier, he was booked to coach TUF 31 against Chandler with the two expected to fight later. However, the fight has yet to be announced or agreed to as McGregor is still not in the USADA testing pool.

Even though Conor McGregor was not in the USADA testing pool, it did seem likely that the fight with Michael Chandler would still happen. However, taking to Twitter, McGregor revealed the UFC is no longer interested in the fight as it appears the promotion has different plans for the Irishman’s return fight.

RELATED: Dustin Poirier teases move up to welterweight, receives immediate callout from undefeated fighter.

Conor McGregor says Michael Chandler fight likely won’t happen

“I’ll do it if they want, no prob. I don’t think they want him no more tho. There’s loads of juicy fights around and my return date is my return date. I never gave a fuck about who it was. Ever. I’ll fight anyone. I’ll even fly them to me, ask malinaggi. Flown in and bet around,” Conor McGregor tweeted.

Conor McGregor never gave an exact reason as to why the UFC doesn’t want the fight, so it’s uncertain why the Michael Chandler fight won’t happen. As well, it’s uncertain who the UFC is now interested in McGregor fighting, but he did recently say he wanted to fight Justin Gaethje for the BMF belt, so perhaps, that is the case.

For now, McGregor remains training and awaiting his return fight, which the date and opponent are now uncertain. But, the Irishman has made it clear he wants to fight in December, but whether or not that will happen is to be seen.

Conor McGregor (22-6) has not fought since UFC 264 in July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy match against Dustin Poirier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

Related

Cory Sandhagen and Henry Cejudo

Cory Sandhagen slams Henry Cejudo after UFC Nashville comments: "You're one or two fights behind now"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023
Jake Hadley, UFC, UFC Nashville
UFC

Jake Hadley claims he “actually saw God” during brutal weight cut for UFC Nashville

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Jake Hadley is claiming he ‘actually saw God’ during his brutal weight cut for UFC Nashville.

Conor McGregor and Charles Oliveira
Conor McGregor

Charles Oliveira unconcerned by recent back and forth with Conor McGregor: "I'm here, where's Conor?"

Josh Evanoff - August 7, 2023

Former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is still waiting for Conor McGregor to return.

Conor McGregor

Jake Paul sounds off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman calls him a “wigger”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Jake Paul is sounding off on Conor McGregor after the Irishman calls him a ‘wigger’.

Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023

Cory Sandhagen is headed for surgery after suffering injury during fight with Rob Font at UFC Nashville.

Nate Diaz discusses Conor McGregor's ongoing issue with USADA: “They let him do sh*t whenever he wants”

Susan Cox - August 7, 2023
Dana White
Dana White

Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth-round of the Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font main event at UFC Nashville

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth round of Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font on Saturday night.

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC
Sean Strickland

Report | Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight nearly finalized for UFC 293

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland will reportedly square off for the UFC middleweight championship at UFC 293.

Cory Sandhagen
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Cory Sandhagen’s “dud of a performance” against Rob Font: “It makes me forgive myself for Aljamain”

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Cory Sandhagen’s performance against Rob Font over the weekend.

Dustin Poirier, UFC
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Dustin Poirier teases move up to welterweight, receives immediate callout from undefeated contender

Chris Taylor - August 6, 2023

Dustin Poirier is considering a move up to welterweight which has already piqued the interest of an undefeated contender.