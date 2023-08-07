Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth-round of the Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font main event at UFC Nashville
Last weekend, Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font served as the headliner for UFC Nashville. While many were hoping for a strong bantamweight main event, that wasn’t quite how things turned out. Instead, we had a grappling-heavy encounter with Sandhagen clearly coming out on top. As you can probably imagine, many weren’t happy with the outcome.
Sandhagen did what he needed to do, but it wasn’t visually pleasing for many. As it turns out, that includes Dana White.
The president was in attendance for the event in Tennessee but according to reports, he actually left before the end of the fight and didn’t even stay for the press conference.
Dana White walked out during the 4th round. #UFCNashville
— Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 6, 2023
White walks out on Sandhagen & Font
“Dana just walked out and this arena is getting filled with boo’s. WTF Cory. #UFCNashville”
Dana White will likely be asked about this at some point in the near future. Either way, though, if he did leave due to the quality of the fight, many wouldn’t blame him.
The one disclaimer is that it does seem as if Sandhagen was suffering from a nasty elbow injury. In addition, he believes he tore his tricep in the early rounds of the meeting with Font.
He probably isn’t going to be back in the Octagon anytime soon. Still, he got the win, and he’s definitely a a potential title contender at 135 pounds.
Would you blame Dana White if he did walk out on the main event? What should be next for Cory Sandhagen in the UFC’s premier division? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!
