Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth-round of the Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font main event at UFC Nashville

By Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023
UFC president Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth round of Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font on Saturday night.

Dana White

Last weekend, Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font served as the headliner for UFC Nashville. While many were hoping for a strong bantamweight main event, that wasn’t quite how things turned out. Instead, we had a grappling-heavy encounter with Sandhagen clearly coming out on top. As you can probably imagine, many weren’t happy with the outcome.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER CORY SANDHAGEN DEFEATS ROB FONT AT UFC NASHVILLE

Sandhagen did what he needed to do, but it wasn’t visually pleasing for many. As it turns out, that includes Dana White.

The president was in attendance for the event in Tennessee but according to reports, he actually left before the end of the fight and didn’t even stay for the press conference.

White walks out on Sandhagen & Font

“Dana White walked out during the 4th round. #UFCNashville”

“Dana just walked out and this arena is getting filled with boo’s. WTF Cory. #UFCNashville”

Dana White will likely be asked about this at some point in the near future. Either way, though, if he did leave due to the quality of the fight, many wouldn’t blame him.

The one disclaimer is that it does seem as if Sandhagen was suffering from a nasty elbow injury. In addition, he believes he tore his tricep in the early rounds of the meeting with Font.

He probably isn’t going to be back in the Octagon anytime soon. Still, he got the win, and he’s definitely a a potential title contender at 135 pounds.

Would you blame Dana White if he did walk out on the main event? What should be next for Cory Sandhagen in the UFC’s premier division? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Cory Sandhagen Dana White Rob Font UFC

Related

Israel Adesanya, Sean Strickland, UFC

Report | Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland title fight nearly finalized for UFC 293

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo reacts to Cory Sandhagen’s “dud of a performance” against Rob Font: “It makes me forgive myself for Aljamain”

Harry Kettle - August 7, 2023

Henry Cejudo has given his thoughts on Cory Sandhagen’s performance against Rob Font over the weekend.

Dustin Poirier, UFC
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Dustin Poirier teases move up to welterweight, receives immediate callout from undefeated contender

Chris Taylor - August 6, 2023

Dustin Poirier is considering a move up to welterweight which has already piqued the interest of an undefeated contender.

Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jake Paul, UFC, Boxing
Jake Paul

Conor McGregor slams Nate Diaz for “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul: “Holy garbage. Embarrassing stuff all round”

Jeffrey Walter - August 6, 2023

Conor McGregor has taken aim at Nate Diaz for his “abysmal” performance against Jake Paul yesterday evening.

Cory Sandhagen
UFC

Cory Sandhagen reacts to backlash over UFC Nashville performance

Fernando Quiles - August 6, 2023

Cory Sandhagen has given a response to those upset by his UFC Nashville performance.

Dustin Jacoby

UFC Nashville Bonus Report: Dustin Jacoby one of five fighters to take home $50k

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023
Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

Pros react after Cory Sandhagen defeats Rob Font at UFC Nashville

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was headlined by a catchweight fight featuring Cory Sandhagen taking on Rob Font.

Cory Sandhagen
Rob Font

UFC Nashville Results: Cory Sandhagen defeats Rob Font (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the main event between Cory Sandhagen and Rob Font.

Tatiana Suarez, Jessican Andrade, UFC Nashville, UFC, Results
Tatiana Suarez

Pros react after Tatiana Suarez subs Jessica Andrade at UFC Nashville

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Nashville event was co-headlined by a strawweight fight featuring Jessica Andrade taking on Tatiana Suarez.

Tatiana Suarez
Tatiana Suarez

UFC Nashville Results: Tatiana Suarez stops Jessica Andrade (Video)

Chris Taylor - August 5, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Nashville results, including the co-main event between Jessica Andrade and Tatiana Suarez.