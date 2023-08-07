Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth-round of the Cory Sandhagen vs. Rob Font main event at UFC Nashville

UFC president Dana White reportedly walked out during the fourth round of Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font on Saturday night.

Last weekend, Cory Sandhagen vs Rob Font served as the headliner for UFC Nashville. While many were hoping for a strong bantamweight main event, that wasn’t quite how things turned out. Instead, we had a grappling-heavy encounter with Sandhagen clearly coming out on top. As you can probably imagine, many weren’t happy with the outcome.

Sandhagen did what he needed to do, but it wasn’t visually pleasing for many. As it turns out, that includes Dana White.

The president was in attendance for the event in Tennessee but according to reports, he actually left before the end of the fight and didn’t even stay for the press conference.