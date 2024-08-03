Cory Sandhagen plans to “apologize” to Khabib Nurmagomedov for prevailing over cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is already planning on what he’ll say to Khabib Nurmagomedov after stopping Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov headline a stacked card at UFC Abu Dhabi this Saturday. The winner is next in line for a likely bantamweight title shot against the Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili winner.

The stakes are high for Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov this weekend, a matchup that was supposed to take place last year. Umar will have Khabib in his corner for this Saturday’s event.

Sandhagen not only plans on handing Umar his first career loss but plans to apologize to Khabib for being the one to dish it out.