Cory Sandhagen plans to “apologize” to Khabib Nurmagomedov for prevailing over cousin Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Curtis Calhoun - August 2, 2024

UFC bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen is already planning on what he’ll say to Khabib Nurmagomedov after stopping Umar at UFC Abu Dhabi.

Cory Sandhagen, Umar Nurmagomedov, Khabib Nurmagomedov

Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov headline a stacked card at UFC Abu Dhabi this Saturday. The winner is next in line for a likely bantamweight title shot against the Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili winner.

The stakes are high for Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomedov this weekend, a matchup that was supposed to take place last year. Umar will have Khabib in his corner for this Saturday’s event.

Sandhagen not only plans on handing Umar his first career loss but plans to apologize to Khabib for being the one to dish it out.

Cory Sandhagen envisions apologizing to Khabib at UFC Abu Dhabi

During a recent sitdown interview with Daniel Cormier, expressed supreme confidence in stopping Umar’s rise.

“I’m gonna prove that I’m better than [Umar],” Sandhagen said. “On Saturday, I plan on shaking Khabib’s hand, I plan on shaking Umar’s hand and apologizing and saying ‘I’m sorry that I had to beat you’…

“Go win a couple more fights, and we can fight [again] for the belt, that’s how I see it in my head. That’s how I’ve been seeing it in my head for the last 12 weeks.”

Sandhagen has many reasons to feel confident ahead of his clash with Umar. He hasn’t lost since October 2021, earning three straight wins over Rob Font, Marlon Vera, and Song Yadong.

This will be by far the toughest test of Umar’s career despite 17 straight wins to begin his professional career. He most recently defeated Bekzat Almakhan in March by unanimous decision.

Khabib is undoubtedly one of the greatest UFC fighters of all time. He retired in 2020 and entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022.

Sandhagen will look to back up his pre-fight confidence with another positive result this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

