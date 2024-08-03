John McCarthy believes Dana White should accept blame for uneventful UFC 304

MMA analyst John McCarthy believes Dana White should accept some blame for UFC 304 not being too eventful. Last weekend, UFC 304 took place in Manchester, England. While we had some great moments from the likes of Paddy Pimblett and Tom Aspinall, there were also plenty of decisions. Many blamed the fact that the main card started at 3am local time, whereas Dana White simply wasn’t happy with the performances he saw. RELATED: Dana White says he will never up the performance bonuses again following UFC 304: “I’m not doing this again, ever!” As you can imagine, this has created quite the debate online. White has never cared too much about what the media has to say, and that isn’t likely to change. John McCarthy, however, feels as if the boss needs to take responsibility for a few things.

McCarthy questions White

“When you’re pointing one finger forward, there’s three coming back at you Josh and you got to look at those and you gotta say well, we did put these fighters in a position where they were fighting at 3 o’clock in the morning, 4 o’clock in the morning, 5 o’clock in the morning. No one works out at those times, no one fights at those times. It is an unusual situation and even if you try to prepare for it, it’s odd. It’s just an odd time for you, your body doesn’t feel the same, you don’t feel like you’re on top of things.”

“You kind of offset both parties by doing this. What happens is when you go to another country and they’re there five days before, some of them get there seven days before, some of the staff, and sometimes that’s not good. But, what I’m saying though is that now you’ve asked them to stay awake during the night so they can be awake during the night.

“So, the ones that come from the states that work for the UFC, their body clock is trying to change to get adjusted to the UK time when in fact they can’t because their show is at 5 in the morning. Then, the fighters that are there, they’re getting all screwed up because they’re having to fight when they’re normally sleeping. So you really kind of messed up both sides of this equation. You messed it up for the people that work for the promotion and some of the fighters that came over having to fight.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!