Marlon Vera vows to “slice” up Deiveson Figueiredo with elbows if he tries to wrestle at UFC Abu Dhabi

By Cole Shelton - August 1, 2024

Marlon Vera has sent a warning to Deiveson Figueiredo incase he decides to wrestle at UFC Abu Dhabi

Marlon Vera

Vera is set to take on Figueiredo on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi in a pivotal bantamweight bout. Figueiredo is looking to improve to 3-0 in the weight class, while Vera is coming off a decision loss to Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight title.

In the lead-up to the fight, Deiveson Figueiredo trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov which Marlon Vera doesn’t care about. Instead, he said he will slice up Figueiredo if he decides to wrestle.

“F**k yeah, Khabib, that’s cool. He can try to hump my leg, but I’m going to slice him up with elbows. Even if he’s three months with Khabib or a year with Khabib, I don’t give a f**k,” Vera said at UFC Abu Dhabi media day.

Although Deiveson Figueiredo has said he wants to become the first person to knock out Marlon Vera, ‘Chito’ isn’t buying it. Instead, Vera is expecting Figueiredo to wrestle him early and often on Saturday.

“That probably means he’s going to f*cking just shoot and smell my crotch in the first second of the fight,” Vera said. “So, we know how this works. Fighters say something and do something else, but I mean, if we wants to try, we can give it a try. I never take pride in these things because I don’t want to talk about it and put it out in the universe. I just work hard and do the best I can, but yeah, he can give it a try.”

Marlon Vera is 23-9-1 as a pro and is coming off a decision loss to O’Malley after a decision win over Pedro Munhoz to return to the win column after a decision loss to Cory Sandhagen. Vera does have notable wins over O’Malley, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, and Brad Pickett among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Deiveson Figueiredo Marlon Vera UFC

Related

Umar Nurmagomedov, Sean O'Malley

Umar Nurmagomedov "ashamed" that Sean O'Malley is the UFC bantamweight champ: "You have to be a good example"

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski and Belal Muhammad
Belal Muhammad

Alexander Volkanovski claps back at Belal Muhammad, believes welterweight champ is "a good stylistic match up" for him

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has clapped back at Belal Muhammad.

Chael Sonnen, Tony Ferguson
Tony Ferguson

Chael Sonnen calls for Tony Ferguson’s retirement “win or lose” at UFC Abu Dhabi, shares recent talk with his father

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen wants to see Tony Ferguson hang up the gloves this weekend, regardless of the fight result.

Arnold Allen
UFC

Arnold Allen says preparing for UFC 304 early start time caused him to crash his car: “It was pretty scary”

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

UFC featherweight contender Arnold Allen’s last sparring session ahead of UFC 304 preceded his first-ever car accident due to fatigue and tiredness.

Tony Ferguson and Michael Chiesa
Tony Ferguson

Pro fighters make their picks for Tony Ferguson vs. Michael Chiesa

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2024

On the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi, a highly-anticipated welterweight bout goes down as Tony Ferguson takes on Michael Chiesa. Heading into the fight, Ferguson is a massive +420 underdog while ‘The Maverick’ is a -720 favorite on FanDuel.

Belal Muhammad and Shavkat Rahmonov

Belal Muhammad confirms Shavkat Rakhmonov is next for first UFC title defense: "I will break him"

Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2024
Farid Basharat, Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page

Farid Basharat opens up on viral altercation with "coward" Michael 'Venom' Page

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

Undefeated UFC bantamweight Farid Basharat has shed some light on his recent altercation with Michael ‘Venom’ Page at the UFC 304 fighter hotel.

Kayla Harrison
Ketlen Vieira

Kayla Harrison set to return to the Octagon at UFC 307

Cole Shelton - August 1, 2024

Kayla Harrison has her second UFC appearance set.

Israel Adesanya
UFC

Israel Adesanya speaks on widely-discussed Olympic boxing controversy: "He couldn't even finish her!"

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has spoken out on one of the biggest talking points of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Jose Aldo, Mario Bautista
UFC

REPORT | José Aldo vs. Mario Bautista added to UFC 307

Curtis Calhoun - August 1, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo will make his bantamweight return to the Octagon against the surging Mario Bautista at UFC 307.