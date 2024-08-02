Marlon Vera vows to “slice” up Deiveson Figueiredo with elbows if he tries to wrestle at UFC Abu Dhabi

Marlon Vera has sent a warning to Deiveson Figueiredo incase he decides to wrestle at UFC Abu Dhabi

Vera is set to take on Figueiredo on the main card of UFC Abu Dhabi in a pivotal bantamweight bout. Figueiredo is looking to improve to 3-0 in the weight class, while Vera is coming off a decision loss to Sean O’Malley for the bantamweight title.

In the lead-up to the fight, Deiveson Figueiredo trained with Khabib Nurmagomedov which Marlon Vera doesn’t care about. Instead, he said he will slice up Figueiredo if he decides to wrestle.

“F**k yeah, Khabib, that’s cool. He can try to hump my leg, but I’m going to slice him up with elbows. Even if he’s three months with Khabib or a year with Khabib, I don’t give a f**k,” Vera said at UFC Abu Dhabi media day.

Although Deiveson Figueiredo has said he wants to become the first person to knock out Marlon Vera, ‘Chito’ isn’t buying it. Instead, Vera is expecting Figueiredo to wrestle him early and often on Saturday.

“That probably means he’s going to f*cking just shoot and smell my crotch in the first second of the fight,” Vera said. “So, we know how this works. Fighters say something and do something else, but I mean, if we wants to try, we can give it a try. I never take pride in these things because I don’t want to talk about it and put it out in the universe. I just work hard and do the best I can, but yeah, he can give it a try.”

Marlon Vera is 23-9-1 as a pro and is coming off a decision loss to O’Malley after a decision win over Pedro Munhoz to return to the win column after a decision loss to Cory Sandhagen. Vera does have notable wins over O’Malley, Dominick Cruz, Frankie Edgar, and Brad Pickett among others.