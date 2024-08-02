Claressa Shields apologizes for referring to controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif as a “Transgender”

By Curtis Calhoun - August 2, 2024

Two-time Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields has pivoted her stance on controversial Olympic boxer Imane Khelif.

Claressa Shields, Imane Khelif

Khelif is at the center of one of the biggest controversies in Olympic history in Paris. After defeating Italy’s Angela Carini at the Olympics, it was revealed that Khelif failed a gender eligibility test at the 2023 World Championships, and tested positive for having XY (male) chromosomes.

Despite the failed test, Khelif was still permitted to compete at the Olympics and reportedly suffered from a genetic condition called Swyer Syndrome. It’s a rare condition in which a female’s sexual development is affected and some people can have XY chromosomes despite being born female.

Shields, one of the best female boxers on the planet, said in an interview with Fox News that Khelif shouldn’t compete against females due to Khelif being “transgender”. She made these remarks before Khelif’s reported genetic condition was shared with the public.

Claressa Shields backtracks on Imane Khelif controversy

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Shields backtracked on her original comments after new information surfaced.

“You can’t look at a woman and say ‘Oh, she doesn’t have a high level of testosterone,’ because it can come in all different forms,” Shields said. “Your muscles, your face, just inside of you and you look like a petite, beautiful woman, but you have a high level of testosterone…I feel bad now because I did an interview with Fox News earlier where I literally called these two women, transgenders, which that’s what I was told…

“I wish I would’ve did my research before, because now I couldn’t imagine being at the Olympics, winning these fights, and now I’m seeing all these articles and I’m trending because a two-time Olympic champ just called me a transgender. I just feel really bad about that, and I want to clear it up on my end that I have found out that these two women, were born women, and I don’t know what this testosterone stuff is about.”

Shields went on to say that she’s never had to undergo a testosterone or gender eligibility test during her boxing career.

Khelif’s Olympic success has been criticized by top UFC stars such as Sean Strickland and Israel Adesanya. As of this writing, it’s uncertain when Khelif’s next Olympic boxing fight will occur.

Shields returned to MMA earlier this year, earning a win over Kelsey DeSantis at PFL vs. Bellator. As for Khelif, the boxer has accumulated a 42-9 professional record.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Claressa Shields

Related

Francis Ngannou

Former UFC star Francis Ngannou defends his professional boxing career

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024
Dana White and Jake Paul
Dana White

Dana White laughs off Jake Paul vs Alex Pereira boxing match

Harry Kettle - August 2, 2024

UFC president Dana White has laughed off the idea of Jake Paul taking on UFC champion Alex Pereira in a boxing match.

KSI
KSI

KSI pulls out of 2 vs. 1 boxing match at Misfits 17 due to injury: "I will be back soon"

Josh Evanoff - August 1, 2024

YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI won’t be fighting later this month at Misfits 17.

Ryan Garcia, Manny Pacquaio
Manny Pacquiao

Ryan Garcia announces boxing match against Manny Pacquiao is on for late 2024: "Let's get it!"

Josh Evanoff - July 31, 2024

It appears that Ryan Garcia and Manny Pacquiao will collide in an exhibition boxing match later this year.

Terence Crawford, Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Terence Crawford shares unique theory behind Ryan Garcia's "Self-destruction"

Curtis Calhoun - July 30, 2024

Boxing superstar Terence Crawford has opened up on Ryan Garcia’s string of controversies outside of the boxing ring this year.

Ryan Garcia, Manny Pacquaio

WATCH | Ryan Garcia faces off with Manny Pacquiao after 'PacMan' returns at Super RIZIN 3

Josh Evanoff - July 29, 2024
Ryan Garcia
Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia attacks the LGBTQ+ community in recent social media tirade: "Rot in hell"

Curtis Calhoun - July 26, 2024

Polarizing boxing star Ryan Garcia is back at it on social media, targeting the LGBTQ+ community in a recent rant.

Jake Paul vs Mike Perry boxing
Jake Paul

Video | Mike Perry claims Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match

Susan Cox - July 26, 2024

Mike Perry is claiming that Jake Paul broke his ribs just ten seconds into their boxing match.

Jake Paul, Mike Perry, KO, Boxing, Pros react
Jake Paul

Mike Perry medically suspended for 60 days following TKO loss to Jake Paul

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

Mike Perry has been medically suspended for 60 days in the wake of his TKO defeat to Jake Paul last weekend.

Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Coach Larry Wade claims Jake Paul “had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks” for Mike Perry fight

Harry Kettle - July 26, 2024

Coach Larry Wade has claimed that Jake Paul had to lose 38 pounds in five weeks prior to the Mike Perry fight.