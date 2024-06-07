WATCH | Conor McGregor releases sparring footage days after mysterious UFC 303 press conference cancelation

By Josh Evanoff - June 7, 2024

Conor McGregor is still training despite a lot of mystery around his UFC 303 return.

Conor McGregor sparring

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. After years of waiting, delayed returns, and the release of ‘Road House’, Conor McGregor is now set to return. Later this month, the former two-weight world champion will face Michael Chandler at UFC 303 in Las Vegas.

The first press conference for the event was set to go down this Monday in Dublin. However, just hours before the press event, it was mysteriously canceled. No reason was given for the postponement, and fans began to wonder if the bout was off. Later, Ariel Helwani reported that the UFC was reaching out to other fighters, seemingly indicating that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler was in danger.

However, it seems that all the worrying was for nothing. In recent days, Conor McGregor has taken to social media to release photos of himself in good spirits. Furthermore, the aforementioned Helwani later stated that the bout is still set to go ahead. Earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ offered more optimism in the form of several training clips posted to social media.

RELATED: DANIEL CORMIER BELIEVES DUSTIN POIRIER’S RETIREMENT COMMENTS COULD BE LEVERAGE FOR HIGHER PAY: “I BELIEVE WE WILL SEE HIM AGAIN”

Conor McGregor releases training footage days after UFC press conference cancelation

While it’s not clear when the training clips were filmed, they’re interesting nonetheless. In the videos, Conor McGregor does seem quite fluid and in good spirits. That combined with the recent news from Helwani about UFC 303, will likely give fans some piece of mind regarding the event.

Regardless, Conor McGregor’s fight against Michael Chandler is a massively important one for both men. While ‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since 2021, ‘Iron’ is on a lengthy hiatus as well. Chandler last competed in November 2022, suffering a third-round submission loss to Dustin Poirier.

Following that defeat, the former Bellator lightweight champion got the chance to coach against Conor McGregor on The Ultimate Fighter. A year removed from that season, the two are finally set to collide in the main event of UFC 303 later this month.

What do you make of these training clips from the former UFC champion? Do you believe Conor McGregor will defeat Michael Chandler in his return later this month?

Related

Alex Pereira and Tai Tuivasa

WATCH | Alex Pereira spars with UFC heavyweight Tai Tuivasa

Cole Shelton - June 7, 2024
Cory Sandhagen and Umar Nurmagomedov
TJ Dillashaw

TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen will become UFC champion if he gets past Umar Nurmagomedov at UFC on ABC 7: “He’d beat O’Malley all day”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024

Former UFC fighter TJ Dillashaw believes Cory Sandhagen will go on to become UFC champion if he gets past Umar Nurmagomedov.

Alexander Volkanovski
UFC

Alexander Volkanovski claims his next fight at featherweight will be for the title: “I know for a fact”

Harry Kettle - June 7, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has stated that he believes his next fight at featherweight will be for the world title.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, Donald Trump
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov gets GOAT endorsement from Donald Trump after UFC 302 meeting

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov drew high praise from former U.S. President Donald Trump after meeting at the UFC 302 pay-per-view.

Cody Stamann
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Cody Stamann plans to go back to wrestling roots against Taylor Lapilus at UFC Louisville: "Going to set a single-fight takedown record"

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2024

Cody Stamann plans to go back to his roots and wrestle his way to a win at UFC Louisville.

Dana White

Dana White admits he made a mistake after bold Power Slap claims: "I f***ed that up"

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024
Jorge Masvidal, Nate Diaz
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal sends a message to Nate Diaz after viral press conference brawl

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

Jorge Masvidal didn’t take long to speak out after his and Nate Diaz’s teams threw hands at their Thursday pre-fight press conference.

Jamahal Hill throws a punch at Alex Pereira UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Alex Pereira dismisses Jamahal Hill after 'Sweet Dreams' reignites feud: "You reap what you sow"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2024

UFC light-heavyweight champion Alex Pereira has responded to Jamahal Hill’s recent comments.

Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal
Jorge Masvidal

WATCH: Wild brawl breaks out at Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing press conference

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

The latest Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal boxing pre-fight press conference ended abruptly after their teams threw hands.

Daniel Cormier, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Daniel Cormier on why it's "unfair" to compare Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC accolades

Curtis Calhoun - June 6, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels the comparisons between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are unfounded.