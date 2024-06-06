MMA Twitter theorizes Conor McGregor’s health status after Instagram post goes viral

By Curtis Calhoun - June 5, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might’ve provided a potential answer to why the UFC 303 Dublin press conference was canceled on Monday.

Conor McGregor

McGregor is scheduled to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event on June 29 in Las Vegas. He returns to the Octagon after a two-year hiatus, due to a leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor underwent surgery and months of rehabilitation after suffering the injury. Immediately after UFC 264, some pondered whether or not the former two-division champion would ever return to fighting.

McGregor appeared to put those questions to rest when his return was announced at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. But, concerns re-emerged after Monday’s press conference in Dublin was canceled at the last minute for undisclosed reasons.

UFC fighters, pundits, and media have speculated for days as to why the press conference was canceled. Some wondered if McGregor suffered an injury that could’ve potentially put his UFC 303 at risk.

McGregor might’ve addressed that question, somewhat, in a recent social media post. But he appears in a positive mood, signaling good news for those hopeful the fight will move forward.

Conor McGregor’s post fuels speculation of shoulder or knee injury

Check out McGregor’s latest Instagram post below.

Here’s how MMA Twitter reacted to McGregor’s post.

If McGregor had suffered some sort of injury in his recent fight preparation, it could’ve been a minor incident. As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t announced a fight cancelation or anything of the sort regarding the UFC 303 main event.

McGregor is hoping to make his combat sports return to break his recent losing skid inside the Octagon. He lost back-to-back fights to Poirier in 2021, including his first UFC knockout loss at UFC 257.

The mystery surrounding the lead-up to UFC 303 continues, although it appears McGregor is in good spirits as he aims to make his potential fighting comeback.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

Related

Dustin Jacoby

Dustin Jacoby says he has a “couple things” up his sleeve to catch Dominick Reyes early at UFC Louisville

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan
UFC

Arman Tsarukyan rear-naked choke'd an alligator during recent south Florida fishing trip, plans to turn it into boots

Curtis Calhoun - June 5, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan tested his grappling skills on an alligator during a recent fishing trip to the Everglades.

Islam Makhachev, UFC 302
Javier Mendez

Islam Makhachev's coach explains why staph infection before UFC 302 wasn't a big deal for them

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2024

Javier Mendez, the head coach of Islam Makhachev says his fighter getting staph before UFC 302 wasn’t a big deal to them.

Tony Ferguson, Michael Chiesa
Tony Ferguson

Michael Chiesa opens up on booking UFC Abu Dhabi fight against Tony Ferguson: "He was once the boogeyman"

Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Michael Chiesa is happy to finally face Tony Ferguson.

Alex Pereira knocks out Jamahal Hill UFC 300
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill takes issue with Alex Pereira's celebration following their UFC 300 fight: "He did some weak s*it"

Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2024

Jamahal Hill still has his eyes on Alex Pereira months removed from their UFC 300 bout.

Curtis Blaydes Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes believes fight with Tom Aspinall is for "real" UFC heavyweight title: "He's the guy with the real belt"

Josh Evanoff - June 5, 2024
Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski
Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev gets P4P endorsement from Alexander Volkanovski amidst Jon Jones debate: "There has to be activity there..."

Curtis Calhoun - June 5, 2024

Former UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski feels his two-time foe, Islam Makhachev, deserves the pound-for-pound nod over Jon Jones.

Dustin Poirier, Arman Tsarukyan
Dustin Poirier

Dustin Poirier's ATT teammate defends him against Arman Tsarukyan's post-UFC 302 taunts: "Arman is a b****!"

Curtis Calhoun - June 5, 2024

One of Dustin Poirier’s American Top Team teammates has vehemently defended him against recent public jabs from another teammate, Arman Tsarukyan after UFC 302.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

Dustin Poirier reveals lengthy list of injuries sustained in UFC 302 fight against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - June 5, 2024

Dustin Poirier left his UFC 302 title fight against Islam Makhachev with some serious injuries.

Sean Strickland, Luke Rockhold
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland rekindles bad blood with former UFC champ Luke Rockhold: "I'll f*** you up for fun"

Curtis Calhoun - June 5, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland didn’t take long to hit back at Luke Rockhold’s recent remarks about him.