MMA Twitter theorizes Conor McGregor’s health status after Instagram post goes viral
UFC superstar Conor McGregor might’ve provided a potential answer to why the UFC 303 Dublin press conference was canceled on Monday.
McGregor is scheduled to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event on June 29 in Las Vegas. He returns to the Octagon after a two-year hiatus, due to a leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
McGregor underwent surgery and months of rehabilitation after suffering the injury. Immediately after UFC 264, some pondered whether or not the former two-division champion would ever return to fighting.
McGregor appeared to put those questions to rest when his return was announced at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. But, concerns re-emerged after Monday’s press conference in Dublin was canceled at the last minute for undisclosed reasons.
UFC fighters, pundits, and media have speculated for days as to why the press conference was canceled. Some wondered if McGregor suffered an injury that could’ve potentially put his UFC 303 at risk.
McGregor might’ve addressed that question, somewhat, in a recent social media post. But he appears in a positive mood, signaling good news for those hopeful the fight will move forward.
Conor McGregor’s post fuels speculation of shoulder or knee injury
Check out McGregor’s latest Instagram post below.
View this post on Instagram
Here’s how MMA Twitter reacted to McGregor’s post.
He’s definitely at a shoulder/knee center. My doc has all those same things in the background.
— Amy Kaplan (@PhotoAmy33) June 6, 2024
bro definitely got a pay bump 😭 pic.twitter.com/ex4fiLvkTa
— Ben Davis (@BenTheBaneDavis) June 6, 2024
Getting his hip looked at? https://t.co/PkVg6bP2mW
— FightOracle ™ (@fightoracle) June 6, 2024
👀
Conor McGregor all smiles on IG #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/DxPM5ZcCPg
— Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 6, 2024
I don’t know what to think anymore lol https://t.co/NGAuYHILV5
— Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) June 6, 2024
McGregor has played everybody a treat, he isn't hurt whatsoever. Not even close. Mind games and making people talk. Blokes a selling genius. Roll on 303. #Conor #Mcgregor #UFC #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/YZ8Ph3w6zk
— Lay (@Caan222330) June 6, 2024
Conor McGregor got the pay bump he wanted pic.twitter.com/UMnpiiKQvR
— Manolo 🌹 (@Manolo_mma) June 6, 2024
If McGregor had suffered some sort of injury in his recent fight preparation, it could’ve been a minor incident. As of this writing, the UFC hasn’t announced a fight cancelation or anything of the sort regarding the UFC 303 main event.
McGregor is hoping to make his combat sports return to break his recent losing skid inside the Octagon. He lost back-to-back fights to Poirier in 2021, including his first UFC knockout loss at UFC 257.
The mystery surrounding the lead-up to UFC 303 continues, although it appears McGregor is in good spirits as he aims to make his potential fighting comeback.