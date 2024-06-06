MMA Twitter theorizes Conor McGregor’s health status after Instagram post goes viral

UFC superstar Conor McGregor might’ve provided a potential answer to why the UFC 303 Dublin press conference was canceled on Monday.

McGregor is scheduled to face Michael Chandler in the UFC 303 main event on June 29 in Las Vegas. He returns to the Octagon after a two-year hiatus, due to a leg injury suffered against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

McGregor underwent surgery and months of rehabilitation after suffering the injury. Immediately after UFC 264, some pondered whether or not the former two-division champion would ever return to fighting.

McGregor appeared to put those questions to rest when his return was announced at the UFC 300 post-fight press conference. But, concerns re-emerged after Monday’s press conference in Dublin was canceled at the last minute for undisclosed reasons.

UFC fighters, pundits, and media have speculated for days as to why the press conference was canceled. Some wondered if McGregor suffered an injury that could’ve potentially put his UFC 303 at risk.

McGregor might’ve addressed that question, somewhat, in a recent social media post. But he appears in a positive mood, signaling good news for those hopeful the fight will move forward.