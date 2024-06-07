Luke Rockhold rips into ‘f*cking actor’ Sean Strickland: “You ain’t going to fight to the death”

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold has nothing but disdain for Sean Strickland.

The 39-year-old is fresh off a knockout victory over Joe Schilling in late April at Karate Combat 45. That win was Luke Rockhold’s first since a stoppage victory over David Branch in September 2017. In the years following that win, the former champion suffered three straight UFC losses. Rockhold ultimately retired after a loss to Paulo Costa in late 2022.

However, it seems that Luke Rockhold is ready to make a UFC comeback. Earlier this week, the former middleweight champion called to face Sean Strickland in his return. For his part, ‘Tarzan’ is fresh off a split-decision win over Paulo Costa earlier this month at UFC 302. It’s worth noting that Rockhold and Strickland have a history, as former training partners.

The two were also scheduled to fight at UFC 268 in November 2021, but Luke Rockhold withdrew due to injury. It seems that the two middleweights have some bad blood stemming from that bout cancelation. After Rockhold offered to face Sean Strickland earlier this week, the latter issued a scathing response on social media.

Luke Rockhold slams former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland

Now, Luke Rockhold has responded to Sean Strickland’s comments in a recent interview with The Schmo. There, the former UFC titleholder stated that ‘Tarzan’ was a fraud, who liked to talk about fighting to the death in the cage. However, once actually inside, ‘Tarzan’ just plods forward and doesn’t engage much.

“I’m not a fan of him.” Luke Rockhold stated in the interview, referring to Sean Strickland. “He just puts on the most boring fights of all time, he’s a fake, a fraud. I think he’s f*cking acting up there. I’ve heard he’s got social media managers telling him what to do, and telling him what to say. Let’s try to be a little more real boy!”

He continued, “…Sean acts like he’s all ‘I’ll f*cking go to the death!’ and then puts on this hillbilly f*cking right-wing f*cking bogan attitude when he’s really just a f*cking b*tch. You ain’t going to fight to the death, you go out there and put it on the line for the last five f*cking seconds of every fight. You sit there, and you walk around like a f*cking stupid nut-cracker kicking and punching like an idiot.”

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC middleweight champion? Do you want to see Luke Rockhold vs. Sean Strickland?