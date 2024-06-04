UFC reportedly has “sent out feelers” for potential UFC 303 replacements for McGregor-Chandler

The UFC has reportedly sent out feelers to find a potential replacement for the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler.

McGregor and Chandler were set to headline the card on June 29 at welterweight, but on Monday, it was revealed that the Dublin press conference was postponed with no reason given. Some fans wondered if the fight was off, and the rumors only continued to swirl after ESPN removed UFC 303 promos and the UFC took down McGregor’s “free fights” from their YouTube channel.

Now, according to MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, the UFC has begun sending out feelers to see who may be available to fight at UFC 303 on short notice if Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler is indeed off.

No news at the moment. The hope is still that the fight is on. There is positivity, I'd say. But they have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight at the top of the bill. Still developing, and still some time. https://t.co/zsAsM0AMFa — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 4, 2024

“No news at the moment. The hope is still that the fight is on. There is positivity, I’d say. But they have sent out feelers to see who might be able to fill in, either as a replacement or an entirely new fight at the top of the bill. Still developing, and still some time,” Helwani wrote about UFC 303.

It is interesting that the UFC has begun sending out feelers despite the fight between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor at UFC 303 still allegedly being on and there being no official word that the fight is off. Who the UFC has reached out to is uncertain at this time, and whether or not it would be a new fight or a replacement for one of them remains to be seen.

McGregor also took to social media on Monday to provide a reason for the press conference being postponed and also didn’t say the fight is off.

“In consultation with the UFC, todays press conference was cancelled due to a series of obstacles outside of our control. I apologize to my Irish fans, and fans around the world, for the inconvenience and appreciate all your passion and support. I can’t wait to put on the greatest all-time show in the Octagon,” McGregor wrote.

As of right now, UFC 303 is as follows: