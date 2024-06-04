Stephen A. Smith says Conor McGregor “has no business being in the Octagon” with Islam Makhachev ever

By Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has no interest in a potential fight between Conor McGregor and Islam Makhachev.

Islam Makhachev, Conor McGregor

After Makhachev defended his lightweight title with a fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 299, he called for a chance to fight for the welterweight title. However, one fight that could happen before that is Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor, this if the Irishman can beat Michael Chandler at UFC 303.

However, Stephen A. Smith doesn’t think McGregor belongs in the Octagon with Makhachev and he has no interest in seeing the hypothetical fight.

“Shannon I was in Vegas for the Conor McGregor-Khabib Nurmagomedov fight. It was one of the greatest events I’ve ever attended in my life, it was unreal. But what we learned in that fight is that Conor McGregor has no business being in the Octagon against a grappler, which is what Makhachev is. This brother right here is something special and he’s not going to try and strike against Conor McGregor,” Stephen A. Smith said on First Take.

Although Stephen A. Smith has no interest in seeing a potential Islam Makhachev vs. Conor McGregor it is a fight the UFC would likely be interested in due to how much money it would bring in. However, if it does happen, Smith doesn’t think the fight would be competitive at all as he expects Makhachev to run through McGregor with his grappling.

Conor McGregor is currently scheduled to return to the Octagon in the main event of UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. However, some fans are worried the fight might be off after the press conference in Dublin on Monday was canceled with no reason given.

McGregor hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in the trilogy match. Before that, he was knocked out by Poirier in the rematch after scoring a KO win over Donald Cerrone.

Marlon Moraes

Former UFC star Marlon Moraes sworn in as Davie, FL Police Officer after MMA retirement

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024
Dana White, Islam Makhachev, Jon Jones
Islam Makhachev

Former UFC champ sides with Dana White in Islam Makhachev/Jon Jones 'Pound for Pound' debate

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

UFC President Dana White’s post-UFC 302 remarks about the pound-for-pound rankings are a major talking point of the post-fight aftermath.

Sean O'Malley, Conor McGregor
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley reveals he and Conor McGregor talked to squash public beef: 'I tried to hate him, it didn't work!'

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

The bad blood between UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley and Conor McGregor has appeared to run its course.

Chris Curtis, Paulo Costa
UFC

Chris Curtis offers to fight Paulo Costa after UFC 302 loss to Sean Strickland: "It would be an honour"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

Chris Curtis wants to fight Paulo Costa after the Brazilian’s return at UFC 302 on Saturday.

Michael Chandler
Michael Chandler

Michael Chandler breaks his silence after UFC 303 press conference is canceled: "Walk on"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024

Michael Chandler is keeping things cryptic after the UFC 303 press conference was canceled earlier today.

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira reveals Jiri Prochazka rematch is likely next for UFC return: "I would like to fight in August"

Josh Evanoff - June 3, 2024
Eddie Alvarez, Dustin Poirier, Islam Makhachev
Eddie Alvarez

Eddie Alvarez: Dustin Poirier showed how to solve the "Dagestani puzzle" at UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

Former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez feels Dustin Poirier might’ve cracked the code to defeating Islam Makhachev.

Kamaru Usman, Dustin Poirier
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman becomes the latest to welcome "Fantastic fight" against Dustin Poirier after UFC 302

Curtis Calhoun - June 3, 2024

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is open to a potential clash with Dustin Poirier if Poirier decides not to retire just yet.

Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev opens as betting underdog for potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Islam Makhachev has opened as an underdog for a potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler
UFC

Conor McGregor explains why Dublin press conference was canceled ahead of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Conor McGregor has taken to social media to reveal why the Dublin press conference between him and Michael Chandler ahead of UFC 303 is off.