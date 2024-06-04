Kayla Harrison sounds off on PFL founder Donn Davis’s disparaging remarks: “I carried that company on my back!”

Kayla Harrison hits back at Donn Davis over Kevin Durant comparison

During a recent live episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, Harrison responded to Davis’s comments about her UFC signing.

“Honestly, I’m living my best life,” Harrison answered. “I take great pride in what I built at the PFL. I carried that company on my back for quite a while, and I’ve got big shoulders, so I can handle it. I just don’t have time for that bulls***. Every day, I wake up, I get to go to the gym, I get to train with the people that I respect, admire, and look up to. I’m chasing a dream. When I started MMA, the goal wasn’t to make a shit ton of money, the goal wasn’t to be rich and famous, the goal was to be UFC champion…

“That’s why I’m here and that’s what I want to do. And if anyone has a problem with it, they can go f*** themselves.”

Harrison was then asked about the Cris Cyborg fight never taking place in the PFL and Davis’s comments about the matchup falling through the cracks.

“I tried to fight [Cris] Cyborg several times!” Harrison said. “I’m not gonna bet my career on Cyborg saying ‘Yes’ to me. I don’t need Cyborg anymore. I’m gonna go on, I’m gonna be great, I’m gonna go win the UFC title. Lure Amanda [Nunes] back, bet the s*** out of Amanda, and then I’m gonna be the greatest of all time!”

Harrison won the PFL women’s lightweight championship in 2019 and 2021. Her lone career defeat was a unanimous decision loss to Larissa Pacheco at the 2022 PFL Championship.

Harrison remains proud, with good reason, for her run in the PFL. Despite her respect for the league, it appears there’s no love between herself and the PFL headman.