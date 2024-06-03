Islam Makhachev opens as betting underdog for potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards

By Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024

Islam Makhachev has opened as an underdog for a potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards.

Islam Makhachev and Leon Edwards

Makhachev defended his lightweight title for the third time on Saturday with a fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier. After his win, Makhchev asked to fight for the welterweight title next time out as he wanted to try and become a champ-champ.

“Who doesn’t want to be double champion? This is history. How many double champions we have? This is a dream for all fighters, to get second belt,” Makhachev said at the UFC 302 press conference. “This is my dream. I want to be in the history and people know me like double champ. This is my dream. If I have chance, a small chance, I will get. If you want a great legacy, you have to get second belt. It’s my opinion.”

Following Islam Makhachev’s callout of Leon Edwards, BetOnline opened odds for the potential welterweight title fight between the two that sees Edwards as a small champion.

UFC Opening Odds:

Leon Edwards -150
Islam Makhachev +130

Leon Edwards opened as a -150 favorite to defeat Islam Makhachev which implies a 60% chance of winning the fight. But, after opening it at -150, money immediately came in on Makhachev and the odds are now -125 for Edwards while Makhachev is a +105 underdog.

At the new odds, a $125 bet would net you $100 if you think Edwards would beat Makhchev. If you like the Dagestani fighter to get the win, a $100 bet would net you $105 if he becomes a champ-champ.

Before that fight can happen, however, Leon Edwards will need to beat Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304. Should Edwards lose, he could get an immediate title shot to try and reclaim his belt. But, even if he doesn’t, Muhammad has said he doesn’t have an interest in fighting Makhachev due to their friendship.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Islam Makhachev Leon Edwards UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor explains why Dublin press conference was canceled ahead of UFC 303

Cole Shelton - June 3, 2024
Alexander Volkanovski vs Dustin Poirier
Dustin Poirier

Alexander Volkanovski reveals interest in Dustin Poirier superfight

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC star Alexander Volkanovski has revealed that he’d be interested in a possible showdown with Dustin Poirier.

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad confirms that he isn't interested in fighting Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC welterweight title contender Belal Muhammad has confirmed that he isn’t interested in fighting Islam Makhachev.

Israel Adesanya training
UFC

UFC star Israel Adesanya claims he's "dialed in" as he gets back to training

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

UFC star Israel Adesanya has claimed that he’s dialed in as fans continue to await confirmation of his return to the cage.

Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

UFC postpones tonight's UFC 303 press conference in Dublin

Harry Kettle - June 3, 2024

The Ultimate Fighting Championship has announced that tonight’s scheduled UFC 303 press conference in Dublin has been postponed.

Dustin Poirier

Dana White says Dustin Poirier's future is his choice following crushing UFC 302 loss: "He can stay here as long as he wants to"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024
Islam Makhachev
UFC

Islam Makhachev prefers UFC welterweight title fight over Arman Tsarukyan rematch following UFC 302 win: "This is my dream"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

Islam Makhachev has a preference for his next fight following UFC 302, but he’s willing to do whatever is asked of him.

Jon Jones Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones reacts to Dana White’s comments about pound for pound rankings following UFC 302: "Facts are facts"

Fernando Quiles - June 2, 2024

The pound-for-pound debate has been sparked yet again, and Jon Jones has weighed in.

Jon Jones Islam Makhachev Khabib Nurmagomedov
Jon Jones

Jon Jones gives his thoughts on Dagestani fighters after Islam Makhachev's UFC 302 triumph

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has given his honest thoughts on Dagestani fighters following Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 302.

Michael Chandler training
UFC

Michael Chandler looks slick in latest training footage ahead of UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 2, 2024

UFC star Michael Chandler looks pretty slick in his latest training footage as the countdown to UFC 303 continues.