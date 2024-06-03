Islam Makhachev opens as betting underdog for potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards

Islam Makhachev has opened as an underdog for a potential welterweight title fight against Leon Edwards.

Makhachev defended his lightweight title for the third time on Saturday with a fifth-round submission win over Dustin Poirier. After his win, Makhchev asked to fight for the welterweight title next time out as he wanted to try and become a champ-champ.

“Who doesn’t want to be double champion? This is history. How many double champions we have? This is a dream for all fighters, to get second belt,” Makhachev said at the UFC 302 press conference. “This is my dream. I want to be in the history and people know me like double champ. This is my dream. If I have chance, a small chance, I will get. If you want a great legacy, you have to get second belt. It’s my opinion.”

Following Islam Makhachev’s callout of Leon Edwards, BetOnline opened odds for the potential welterweight title fight between the two that sees Edwards as a small champion.

UFC Opening Odds:

Leon Edwards -150

Islam Makhachev +130

Leon Edwards opened as a -150 favorite to defeat Islam Makhachev which implies a 60% chance of winning the fight. But, after opening it at -150, money immediately came in on Makhachev and the odds are now -125 for Edwards while Makhachev is a +105 underdog.

At the new odds, a $125 bet would net you $100 if you think Edwards would beat Makhchev. If you like the Dagestani fighter to get the win, a $100 bet would net you $105 if he becomes a champ-champ.

Before that fight can happen, however, Leon Edwards will need to beat Belal Muhammad in the main event of UFC 304. Should Edwards lose, he could get an immediate title shot to try and reclaim his belt. But, even if he doesn’t, Muhammad has said he doesn’t have an interest in fighting Makhachev due to their friendship.