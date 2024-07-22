Conor McGregor informs ‘bum beggar’ Michael Chandler that he’s fully healed ahead of UFC return

By Josh Evanoff - July 22, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor is seemingly healthy and ready to fight Michael Chandler.

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler

‘The Notorious’ and ‘Iron’ were set to meet in the main event of UFC 303 last month. For Conor McGregor, the bout would snap a nearly three-year layoff and would be his first since breaking his leg in 2021. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler hasn’t competed since a submission loss to Dustin Poirier in late 2022.

However, the welterweight contest didn’t happen. Over two weeks out from fight day, Conor McGregor withdrew from the bout due to a broken toe. While there were discussions for Michael Chandler to face short-notice replacement Max Holloway, he too was pulled from the card. In its place was a light-heavyweight title rematch between Alex Pereira and Jiri Prochazka.

Over a month removed from their UFC 303 fight cancelation, it seems that Conor McGregor is ready to go. Earlier this week, Michael Chandler taunted ‘The Notorious’ on a video of the Irishman, asking him how his foot was doing. In response, McGregor stated that he was fully healed. However, the post on X was later deleted by the former champion.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor provides update in response to Michael Chandler

While Conor McGregor might be healthy, it remains to be seen if he’ll compete this year. ‘The Notorious’ has been adamant about competing as soon as August, but that idea was shot down by Dana White. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler has called for the chance to headline the hyped Las Vegas Sphere show against McGregor in September.

However, it instead seems that the two will collide in December. Based on several reports about Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler, the welterweight bout will likely land in Las Vegas at the end of the year. However, that too, is far from official at this stage.

Regardless, the Irishman’s post is a good sign that he’s taking his comeback seriously. Since suffering his broken toe, Conor McGregor has been busy working to promote BKFC. ‘The Notorious’ held his first press conference as a part-owner last week and took aim at everyone from Jake Paul to Ilia Topuria.

What do you make of this injury update from the former UFC champion? Do you still want to see Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler?

