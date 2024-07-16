Former Bellator title challenger ‘King Mo’ ends retirement, set for BKFC debut in September

Former Bellator light-heavyweight contender Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal has signed with BKFC.

The 43-year-old has been out of action since a catchweight bout against Andrew Kapel in November 2019. Entering the contest, the man known to fans as ‘King Mo’ had suffered three straight knockout losses. However, stoppage defeats to Jiri Prochazka, Liam McGeary, and Ryan Bader didn’t deter Muhammed Lawal.

However, his journey down in weight led to the same result. Muhammed Lawal was knocked out by Kapel at Bellator 233, getting stopped in the first frame. Post-fight, the famed wrestler announced his retirement. Given his success in the cage, and his resume including a Strikeforce title win, it was an easy decision.

Five years removed from his retirement, ‘King Mo’ has decided to come out of retirement. The news was announced by BKFC earlier this week, and the former Bellator star has reportedly signed a one-fight deal with the company. This September, Muhammed Lawal will meet David Mundell at a 205-pound contest.

Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal signs one-fight deal with BKFC, debut set for September

Muhammed Lawal’s opponent, David Mundell, has had a lot of success in the BKFC ring. ‘Redneck’ currently holds an 8-1 record in bare-knuckle boxing, last knocking out Doug Coltrane in November. That victory was Mundell’s second title defense of his middleweight title. The 32-year-old is also a Bellator veteran and holds a 10-5 record in the cage.

However, Mundell’s bout with ‘King Mo’ will be a non-title affair up at light-heavyweight. Nonetheless, the fight is an intriguing one. As of now, the BKFC 66 card is incomplete but features a bantamweight title bout between Alberto Blas and Ryan Reber in the main event.

Nonetheless, Muhammed Lawal is just one of many former MMA fighters who have signed with BKFC. The most successful of which is former UFC welterweight, Mike Perry. This Saturday in Florida, ‘Platinum’ will put the gloves back on to face Jake Paul in a DAZN pay-per-view boxing match. While ‘King Mo’ likely won’t get a fight that big, his comeback starts in September.

What do you make of this BKFC news? Do you think Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal will earn a victory in his return to fighting?