Former Bellator title challenger ‘King Mo’ ends retirement, set for BKFC debut in September

By Josh Evanoff - July 16, 2024

Former Bellator light-heavyweight contender Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal has signed with BKFC.

Muhammed 'King Mo' Lawal

The 43-year-old has been out of action since a catchweight bout against Andrew Kapel in November 2019. Entering the contest, the man known to fans as ‘King Mo’ had suffered three straight knockout losses. However, stoppage defeats to Jiri Prochazka, Liam McGeary, and Ryan Bader didn’t deter Muhammed Lawal.

However, his journey down in weight led to the same result. Muhammed Lawal was knocked out by Kapel at Bellator 233, getting stopped in the first frame. Post-fight, the famed wrestler announced his retirement. Given his success in the cage, and his resume including a Strikeforce title win, it was an easy decision.

Five years removed from his retirement, ‘King Mo’ has decided to come out of retirement. The news was announced by BKFC earlier this week, and the former Bellator star has reportedly signed a one-fight deal with the company. This September, Muhammed Lawal will meet David Mundell at a 205-pound contest.

RELATED: JAKE PAUL WANTS PFL FIGHT AGAINST MIKE PERRY AFTER BOXING MATCH: “MY WRESTLING BACKGROUND IS GOING TO COME OUT!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BKFC by Triller (@bareknucklefc)

Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal signs one-fight deal with BKFC, debut set for September

Muhammed Lawal’s opponent, David Mundell, has had a lot of success in the BKFC ring. ‘Redneck’ currently holds an 8-1 record in bare-knuckle boxing, last knocking out Doug Coltrane in November. That victory was Mundell’s second title defense of his middleweight title. The 32-year-old is also a Bellator veteran and holds a 10-5 record in the cage.

However, Mundell’s bout with ‘King Mo’ will be a non-title affair up at light-heavyweight. Nonetheless, the fight is an intriguing one. As of now, the BKFC 66 card is incomplete but features a bantamweight title bout between Alberto Blas and Ryan Reber in the main event.

Nonetheless, Muhammed Lawal is just one of many former MMA fighters who have signed with BKFC. The most successful of which is former UFC welterweight, Mike Perry. This Saturday in Florida, ‘Platinum’ will put the gloves back on to face Jake Paul in a DAZN pay-per-view boxing match. While ‘King Mo’ likely won’t get a fight that big, his comeback starts in September.

What do you make of this BKFC news? Do you think Muhammed ‘King Mo’ Lawal will earn a victory in his return to fighting?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

BKFC Muhammed 'King Mo' Lawal

Related

Dillon Danis, Mike Perry, BKFC, Boxing

Mike Perry reveals plans for potential MMA fight against Dillon Danis: "I don't want any excuses"

Josh Evanoff - June 24, 2024
David Feldman and Robbie Lawler
Robbie Lawler

Fight fans react after UFC legend Robbie Lawler is spotted with BKFC President David Feldman

Harry Kettle - May 24, 2024

A parade of fight fans have reacted to an image of Robbie Lawler hanging out with BKFC president David Feldman.

Mike Perry and Caleb Plant
Boxing News

Mike Perry shows interest in crossover fight against Caleb Plant

Harry Kettle - May 8, 2024

BKFC sensation Mike Perry has revealed that he’s interested in a possible crossover fight against boxing star Caleb Plant.

Heather Hardy
Heather Hardy

BKFC's Heather Hardy reveals her fighting career is likely over due to "too much brain damage"

Cole Shelton - May 7, 2024

Heather Hardy has revealed her fighting career is likely over after she sustained too much brain damage.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till vows to “destroy” Mike Perry when they finally meet: “He’s been fighting old slow sh**ty dopes”

Susan Cox - April 30, 2024

Darren Till is vowing to ‘destroy’ Mike Perry when they finally meet.

Thiago Alves BKFC David Feldman

Former UFC star Thiago Alves retires following BKFC loss to Mike Perry: "I’m happy with the man I see in the mirror"

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024
Conor McGregor Mike Perry BKFC
BKFC

Former UFC fighter Mike Perry reacts to Conor McGregor scoring BKFC ownership: "He's just done remarkable things"

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

Mike Perry has reacted to Conor McGregor becoming a co-owner of BKFC, and he couldn’t be happier.

Michael Chandler, Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Michael Chandler issues stern warning to Conor McGregor amid BKFC ownership announcement

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

Michael Chandler has something to say to Conor McGregor amid recent BKFC news.

Bryan Barberena
BKFC

Bryan Barberena calls out Mike Perry following UFC release: “Seems to me Perry needs himself a real brawler”

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

In what would be another bare-knuckle battle between former UFC fighters, Bryan Barberena has thrown his name in the hat to be Mike Perry’s next opponent.

Mike Perry, BKFC
BKFC

Mike Perry delivers scathing challenge to Darren Till after quick KO win over Thiago Alves: "You fat f*cking b*tch, get your ass over here"

Fernando Quiles - April 28, 2024

Mike Perry had some choice words for Darren Till after a quick win over Thiago Alves.