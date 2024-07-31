Zabit Magomedsharipov details UFC’s recent persistence in luring him out of retirement

Former UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov is content in retirement, but not without numerous attempts by the promotion to get him to return.

Magomedsharipov was considered an inevitable UFC title challenger after a win over Calvin Kattar in Nov. 2019. But, he opted to retire after a series of medical issues, including a career-threatening surgery on his immune system.

Magomedsharipov retired from MMA and the UFC in 2022 after swaying back and forth regarding a potential comeback. He retired just as his physical prime was about to begin, and was arguably one win away from a featherweight title shot.

Magomedsharipov still trains and coaches his teammates after retiring from fighting. While he remains insistent on his retirement, that hasn’t stopped the UFC from attempting to change his mind.