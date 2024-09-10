Dana White reveals new timeline for Conor McGregor’s UFC return

UFC CEO Dana White has given an update on Conor McGregor and his potential return to the Octagon.

McGregor was booked to headline UFC 303 on June 29 against Michael Chandler but a toe injury kept him from competing. Since then, the Irishman has not been rebooked, despite his request to fight by the end of the year.

Now, ahead of UFC 306 on Saturday, Dana White revealed the plan is for Conor McGregor to fight in early 2025.

“Let me tell you this, I was the one this year saying I don’t think he’s going to fight this year, amid all the talk and everything else,” White said. “Conor McGregor will fight next year, early 2025. He’s had so much time off, as far as the hunger, he’s a very wealthy guy. We’ll find out. We’ll find out when he comes back, but he is definitely one of the big superstars of the sport that elevated the UFC all throughout Europe and other parts of the world. He’s been a big star and a great partner for us.”