Dana White reveals new timeline for Conor McGregor’s UFC return
UFC CEO Dana White has given an update on Conor McGregor and his potential return to the Octagon.
McGregor was booked to headline UFC 303 on June 29 against Michael Chandler but a toe injury kept him from competing. Since then, the Irishman has not been rebooked, despite his request to fight by the end of the year.
Now, ahead of UFC 306 on Saturday, Dana White revealed the plan is for Conor McGregor to fight in early 2025.
Dana White says Conor McGregor will return in EARLY 2025 👀
“Let me tell you this, I was the one this year saying I don’t think he’s going to fight this year, amid all the talk and everything else,” White said. “Conor McGregor will fight next year, early 2025. He’s had so much time off, as far as the hunger, he’s a very wealthy guy. We’ll find out. We’ll find out when he comes back, but he is definitely one of the big superstars of the sport that elevated the UFC all throughout Europe and other parts of the world. He’s been a big star and a great partner for us.”
Conor McGregor wanted to fight in 2024
Conor McGregor, however, had made it clear that he wanted to fight in December. He sent out several tweets pleading to get booked.
“Ah Dana, December is the date! Bring the calendar year home with a winning event! Come on now, what’s this? I am off to altitude next month to prepare. DECEMBER! Tell Dana and UFC WE WANT DECEMBER! WE DESERVE DECEMBER!,” McGregor wrote in a since-deleted post on X in August.
Although McGregor isn’t fighting in December, it is good news that the plan is for the Irishman to fight in early 2025. However, the date nor the opponent was revealed by White.
Conor McGregor is 22-6 as a pro and hasn’t fought since July of 2021 when he broke his leg in the trilogy against Dustin Poirier. The Irishman is on a two-fight losing streak as before that, he was knocked out by Poirier. His last win came by TKO against Donald Cerrone in January of 2020.
