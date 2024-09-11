Daniel Cormier says Las Vegas Sphere venue’s aura could benefit Sean O’Malley against Merab Dvalishvili

By Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024

UFC analyst and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Sean O’Malley will hold a distinct advantage over Merab Dvalishvili in embracing the unique aura of UFC 306.

Daniel Cormier, Sean O'Malley

O’Malley and Dvalishvili headline UFC 306 this Saturday at the Las Vegas Sphere. The event will mark the first major sporting competition held at the venue.

The Sphere will feature several unique elements never before seen at a UFC event. The arena has gigantic screens, and a unique seating layout, and the production of UFC 306 will tell the history of Mexican combat sports.

The various distractions of the Sphere, according to Cormier, could give O’Malley an edge over Dvalishvili on fight night.

Daniel Cormier: Sean O’Malley is more “comfortable” than Merab Dvalishvili with big environments

During a recent segment on ESPN MMA, Cormier weighed in on how the unique venue could impact O’Malley vs. Dvalishvili.

“I think it helps Sean, because he is a show. And what I expect this weekend is a big show, everything bigger,” Cormier said. “The graphics, the design, the Octagon, the seating arrangement will have to be different. Everything will feel different, big, will feel like a show. And that’s kind of what it feels like when O’Malley fights anyway!

“We were [at UFC 299] last time. Miami needs an attraction as the main event. [Israel Adesanya] the year before, Sean [this year]. He brings the show. This time, he doesn’t necessarily need to bring the show, but because he’s been such an attraction, he’ll feel more comfortable in that environment. Merab’s fights, not very long ago, he was fighting Petr Yan in the Virgin Hotel. That’s a smaller arena, [and] now he’s stepping into the Sphere to fight Sean O’Malley for the belt.”

Dvalishvili defeated former champions Petr Yan and Henry Cejudo en route to the bantamweight title shot. O’Malley earned the belt by finishing Aljamain Sterling last year, before defending it against Marlon Vera in March.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Merab Dvalishvili Sean O'Malley UFC

Related

Chael Sonnen, Belal Muhammad

Chael Sonnen pitches a surprising contender for Belal Muhammad's first title defense

Curtis Calhoun - September 11, 2024
Sean O'Malley, Merab Dvalishvili
Sean O'Malley

UFC 306 | Pro fighters make their picks for Sean O'Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili title fight

Cole Shelton - September 11, 2024

In the main event of UFC 306, the bantamweight title is up for grabs as Sean O’Malley looks to defend his belt for the second time against Merab Dvalishvili. Heading into the fight, O’Malley is a slight -140 favorite while the Georgian is a +110 underdog on FanDuel.

Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso responds to not headlining UFC 306 with Valentina Shevchenko trilogy

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2024

UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso has given her response to not getting the UFC 306 headlining spot.

Sean O’Malley
Sean O'Malley

Matt Brown dismisses notion that UFC protects Sean O’Malley: "They don’t need any specific star”

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2024

Matt Brown doesn’t believe the UFC brass is going out of their way to protect Sean O’Malley.

Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Kayla Harrison gives Ronda Rousey her due: "She paved the way when there was no way"

Fernando Quiles - September 11, 2024

Kayla Harrison doesn’t care about the negative perception around Ronda Rousey.

Israel Adesanya crying

Israel Adesanya drops out of pound-for-pound list as Aljamain Sterling returns

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024
Rafael Fiziev
UFC

Rafael Fiziev confirms he's ready for UFC return after ACL injury

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

UFC star Rafael Fiziev has confirmed he’s ready to return to the promotion after his ACL injury last year.

Demetrious Johnson
UFC

Demetrious Johnson reveals interesting reason behind MMA retirement

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

Demetrious Johnson has provided a fascinating reason for his recent retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts.

Brian Ortega
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier issues warning to Brian Ortega heading into Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 10, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has issued a warning to Brian Ortega heading into Noche UFC this weekend.

Bo Nickal, Paul Craig
Paul Craig

REPORT | Bo Nickal vs. Paul Craig in the works for UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - September 10, 2024

A middleweight clash between the unbeaten Bo Nickal and Paul Craig is reportedly in the works for UFC 309 on November 16th.