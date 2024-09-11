Daniel Cormier says Las Vegas Sphere venue’s aura could benefit Sean O’Malley against Merab Dvalishvili

UFC analyst and Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier feels Sean O’Malley will hold a distinct advantage over Merab Dvalishvili in embracing the unique aura of UFC 306.

O’Malley and Dvalishvili headline UFC 306 this Saturday at the Las Vegas Sphere. The event will mark the first major sporting competition held at the venue.

The Sphere will feature several unique elements never before seen at a UFC event. The arena has gigantic screens, and a unique seating layout, and the production of UFC 306 will tell the history of Mexican combat sports.

The various distractions of the Sphere, according to Cormier, could give O’Malley an edge over Dvalishvili on fight night.