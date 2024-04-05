Dana White teases Conor McGregor’s UFC return: “Coming soon”

By Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024

It seems that UFC President Dana White and Conor McGregor are finally on the same page.

Conor McGregor and Dana White

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. As fans likely remember, Conor McGregor snapped his leg in that defeat. As a result, he was forced to the sidelines for well over two years. McGregor even filmed the remake of Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal in the meantime.

However, Conor McGregor has been open about the fact that he’s been ready to fight for months now. The former UFC champion has repeatedly called for his return to the cage to be scheduled. Surprisingly, Dana White has repeatedly hit back at McGregor’s calls for a fight. For months, the promoter has seemingly been unable to get on the same page as the Irishman.

However, it seems that the two are now aligned. Last month, Conor McGregor revealed that he got the green light from the company to announce his return slated for the summer. While his next bout hasn’t been announced, he’s been linked to a showdown with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th.

While the Irishman’s next fight hasn’t been announced yet, it seems that fans won’t have to wait long. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Dana White put up a brief video post on his story. The video was of Conor McGregor walking, with the caption of “coming soon”.

RELATED: DOMINICK REYES CONFIRMS PLANS FOR UFC RETURN AFTER SCARY BLOOD CLOT SITUATION: “CLEAN BILL OF HEALTH”

Dana White teases Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC on Instagram Stories

For what it’s worth, Dana White appears to be sticking true to his word. Late last month, the promoter appeared in an interview with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. There, White was asked point-blank why he hadn’t booked Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC yet.

In the interview, the promoter explained that he wanted ‘The Notorious’ to be fully focused and ready for his return. Given McGregor’s role in promoting the release of Road House, White didn’t plan to offer him any fights. However, with that now over, he planned to announce his fight soon.

“There’s no lack of communication, not at all.” Dana White said. “You know where Conor is tonight? He’s in New York City for the premiere of Road House. He has obligations right now, to promote this movie. So he’s been flying all over the world going to all of the premieres of the launch of this movie. This is an obligation that he has to do.”

He continued, “100% [I’m looking out for him], 100%. It is what it is. He committed to this movie, he has obligations for this movie. He can’t do both. So once this movie launches, which is Thursday. This thing launches Thursday the 21st and boom. I don’t know what his obligations are once it launches, but then Conor can get back in the gym and start training. Like, full-time, getting ready for a camp.”

What do you make of this news from Dana White? Are you excited for Conor McGregor’s UFC return?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Dana White UFC

Related

Logan Paul

Logan Paul tries to persuade WWE's Triple H into allowing UFC crossover fight: "Send me!"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024
Raquel Pennington
Raquel Pennington

Kayla Harrison understands Raquel Pennington trying to avoid a fight with her: "I'd be scared s*itless"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024

Kayla Harrison isn’t surprised that UFC women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington doesn’t want to fight her.

Jamahal Hill, Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall

Jamahal Hill teases fight with Tom Aspinall after UFC 300: "We both got power"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2024

Former light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill is down to face Tom Aspinall after UFC 300.

Aljamain Sterling posing
Bellator

Aljamain Sterling names the four Bellator fighters he would love to see in the UFC

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

Aljamain Sterling and Din Thomas have given their thoughts on some Bellator fighters they’d like to see compete in the UFC.

Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Laura Sanko praises Max Holloway for having the highness “level of swag” she has ever seen in a UFC fight

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024

MMA commentator Laura Sanko has praised the swagger of Max Holloway ahead of his return to the cage at UFC 300.

Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison opens up on tough decision to fight at bantamweight in the UFC: “It doesn’t get much harder than this”

Harry Kettle - April 5, 2024
ESPN (Cormier), Steve Marcus/Getty Images (Johnson)
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reveals gift that former UFC foe Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson left him shortly before he tragically passed away

Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier and two-time light heavyweight title foe Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson had a special friendship.

Brendan Allen and Sean Strickland
Sean Strickland

Brendan Allen eyes rematch with Sean Strickland with a win over Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90

Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024

Brendan Allen is hoping to avenge another one of his losses should he beat Chris Curtis at UFC Vegas 90.

Christos Giagos
Exclusive MMA Interviews

Christos Giagos expects to "catch" Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Vegas 90: "It's going to be fun"

Cole Shelton - April 4, 2024

Christos Giagos is excited to face Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday.

Chael Sonnen, Ronda Rousey
Ronda Rousey

Chael Sonnen defends Ronda Rousey against critics of 'Greatest fighter' remarks: "It's a cautionary tale"

Curtis Calhoun - April 4, 2024

Chael Sonnen defended UFC Hall of Famer Ronda Rousey against fan criticism over naming herself as the greatest MMA fighter of all time.