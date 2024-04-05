Dana White teases Conor McGregor’s UFC return: “Coming soon”

It seems that UFC President Dana White and Conor McGregor are finally on the same page.

‘The Notorious’ hasn’t competed since a first-round stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier in July 2021. As fans likely remember, Conor McGregor snapped his leg in that defeat. As a result, he was forced to the sidelines for well over two years. McGregor even filmed the remake of Road House with Jake Gyllenhaal in the meantime.

However, Conor McGregor has been open about the fact that he’s been ready to fight for months now. The former UFC champion has repeatedly called for his return to the cage to be scheduled. Surprisingly, Dana White has repeatedly hit back at McGregor’s calls for a fight. For months, the promoter has seemingly been unable to get on the same page as the Irishman.

However, it seems that the two are now aligned. Last month, Conor McGregor revealed that he got the green light from the company to announce his return slated for the summer. While his next bout hasn’t been announced, he’s been linked to a showdown with Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29th.

While the Irishman’s next fight hasn’t been announced yet, it seems that fans won’t have to wait long. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Dana White put up a brief video post on his story. The video was of Conor McGregor walking, with the caption of “coming soon”.

For what it’s worth, Dana White appears to be sticking true to his word. Late last month, the promoter appeared in an interview with Kamaru Usman and Henry Cejudo. There, White was asked point-blank why he hadn’t booked Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC yet.

In the interview, the promoter explained that he wanted ‘The Notorious’ to be fully focused and ready for his return. Given McGregor’s role in promoting the release of Road House, White didn’t plan to offer him any fights. However, with that now over, he planned to announce his fight soon.

“There’s no lack of communication, not at all.” Dana White said. “You know where Conor is tonight? He’s in New York City for the premiere of Road House. He has obligations right now, to promote this movie. So he’s been flying all over the world going to all of the premieres of the launch of this movie. This is an obligation that he has to do.”

He continued, “100% [I’m looking out for him], 100%. It is what it is. He committed to this movie, he has obligations for this movie. He can’t do both. So once this movie launches, which is Thursday. This thing launches Thursday the 21st and boom. I don’t know what his obligations are once it launches, but then Conor can get back in the gym and start training. Like, full-time, getting ready for a camp.”

What do you make of this news from Dana White? Are you excited for Conor McGregor’s UFC return?