WATCH | Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal choreograph fight scene on set of Road House

Behind-the-scenes footage of the filming of Road House starring former UFC champion Conor McGregor has emerged.

‘The Notorious’ along with Jake Gyllenhaal starred in the remake of the 80s classic, which was released earlier this week. For the most part, the film has received average to positive reviews and has done well on Amazon Prime Video. Most of the praise was directed at Gyllenhaal, as well as the debuting Conor McGregor.

A fair bit of praise was also given to the film’s fighting scenes as well. Now, fans are getting an inside look at how the movie was created. Earlier this week, Amazon Prime released behind-the-scenes footage, of Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal choreographing a fight scene. ‘The Notorious’ has admitted that pulling his punches in filming was a bit of a change that he struggled with.

Still, the two looked great in the brief clip posted to social media. In the video, Conor McGregor is largely the one directing Jake Gyllenhaal, which makes sense given his combat sports background. They then line up the behind-the-scenes choreography with the final product, and it looks pretty great.

RELATED: CONOR MCGREGOR REJECTS ANY SORT OF RETIREMENT TALK AHEAD OF UFC RETURN: “IT’S TO THE MOTHERF*CKING GRAVE”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor choreographs Road House fight scene

“Proper graft!” – Conor McGregor wrote in the comment section of the post to Instagram, showing the behind-the-scenes footage.

While ‘The Notorious’ is largely a natural on-screen, don’t expect him to do too many acting roles moving forward. Earlier this week, Conor McGregor appeared in an interview with TNT Sports. There, the former UFC champion admitted that while he can get acting roles, they don’t really appeal to him.

“Nobody knows me, nobody really knows me. They have assumptions of me. But nobody really knows me, and that is in my favor. I feel like I could play any role. People are saying I look different every day, every time people see me I look different. If that was somewhere I wanted to go, I could fancy it. But, I don’t actually fancy it. That’s the thing, I’m not really into it to be honest. It’s a bit weird to me. Just get me back in that octagon.”

As far as that return goes, Conor McGregor is expected to return this summer. While no date has been announced, he’s been linked to a clash at UFC 303 on June 29th against Michael Chandler.

What do you make of this behind-the-scenes footage featuring Conor McGregor? Have you seen the Road House remake starring the former UFC titleholder?