Dominick Reyes confirms plans for UFC return after scary blood clot situation: “Clean bill of health”

UFC light-heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes is ready to return to fighting.

‘The Devastator’ has been out of the octagon since a first-round knockout loss to Ryan Spann in November 2022. The defeat was an absolutely brutal one for Dominick Reyes, especially considering his recent track record. Entering that UFC 281 bout, he had lost three straight to Jiri Prochazka, Jan Blachowicz, and Jon Jones.

Following that loss to ‘Superman’, Dominick Reyes has been on hiatus. However, that’s not a decision that the light-heavyweight wanted to make. He was scheduled to face the rising Carlos Ulberg at UFC 297, but the bout was canceled. They were rebooked to fight in March at a Fight Night event, but Reyes later withdrew.

At the time, Dominick Reyes revealed that it was blood clots that forced him out of the bout. The light-heavyweight contender has been busy dealing with deep vein thrombosis. The condition is where a blood clot is located deep in a vein, typically in the legs. It can cause a litany of health issues, and that’s why Reyes withdrew from his most recent bout.

However, the UFC light-heavyweight contender now has a clean bill of health. Taking to Instagram earlier today, Dominick Reyes confirmed that his health scare is now fully over. With that news, he’s hoping to return to the octagon later this year.

RELATED: CHRIS WEIDMAN SHOWS INTEREST IN A THIRD FIGHT WITH ANDERSON SILVA OUTSIDE THE UFC: “CAN HE GET SOME REVENGE?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dominick Reyes (@domreyes24)

UFC light-heavyweight contender Dominick Reyes gives update after health scare

“Hey everyone, I just got out of my appointment at Victor Valley Imaging and I got a clean bill of health.” Dominick Reyes stated in the Instagram video that he recently uploaded. “No evidence of deep vein thrombosis anymore. I’m pretty excited, I just got to finish off these next few days of blood thinners and I’m good to go. 100 percent.”

He continued, “Thank you, everybody, for the kind words. The love, and reaching out and everything. Time go go back at it, baby. I’m ready to go.”

When Dominick Reyes was at his peak, he was one of the greatest 205-pound fighters on the planet. However, since his controversial decision loss to Jon Jones in 2020, he’s badly struggled. However, with his new bill of health, Reyes will get the chance to redeem himself in the octagon later in 2024.

What do you make of this news about the UFC light-heavyweight contender? Who do you want to see Dominick Reyes fight next?