UFC Vegas 90: ‘Allen vs. Curtis 2’ Weigh-in Results – 4 Fighters Miss Weight

By Susan Cox - April 5, 2024

UFC Vegas 90 takes place tomorrow, Saturday, April 6th at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC Vegas 90, Results, Brendan Allen, Chris Curtis, UFC

Weigh-ins took place today, Friday, April 5th.

The main event will feature Brendan Allen (23-5 MMA) vs. Chris Curtis (31-10 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Allen, 28, last fought and defeated Paul Craig (17-7 MMA) by submission last November. ‘All In’ is sporting 6 consecutive wins coming into Saturdays fight.

Curtis, 36, is coming off a split decision victory over Marc-Andre Barriault (16-7 MMA) this past January at UFC 297.

It will be the second meeting of Allen and Curtis, the first bout was back in December of 2021 where it was ‘The Action Man’ defeating Allen by TKO.

The co-main event of UFC Vegas 90 sees Alexander Hernandez (14-7 MMA) going up against Damon Jackson (22-6 MMA) at featherweight.

Hernandez, 31, is hoping to get back in the win column after his most recent unanimous decision loss to Bill Algeo (18-8 MMA) last October.

Jackson, 35, has lost 2 in a row coming into tomorrow’s bout being defeated by Dan Ige (18-7 MMA) and Billy Quarantillo (18-6 MMA) in his most previous Octagon appearances.

The Official UFC Weigh-In Results can be found below:

UFC Vegas 90 Main Card on ESPN+ (6pm ET)

  • Brendan Allen (186) vs. Chris Curtis (186)
  • Alexander Hernandez (150)* vs. Damon Jackson (146)
  • Morgan Charriere (145) vs. Chepe Mariscal (145.5)
  • Ignacio Bahamondes (156) vs. Christos Giagos (156)
  • Valter Walker (264) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (236)
  • Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Charlie Campbell (155)

UFC Vegas 90 Preliminary Card on ESPN+ (3pm ET)

  • Court McGee (170.5) vs. Alex Morono (171)
  • Norma Dumont (136) vs. Germaine de Randamie (135)
  • Pedro Falcao (136) vs. Victor Hugo (135.5)
  • Piera Rodriguez (116) vs. Cynthia Calvillo (119) **
  • Dan Argueta (136) vs. Jean Matsumoto (136)
  • Dylan Budka (185.5) vs. Cesar Almeida (185.5)
  • Nora Cornolle (138.5)**** vs. Melissa Mullins (138)***

* Hernandez missed weight by 4 pounds

** Calvillo missed weight by 3 pounds

*** Mullins missed weight by 2 pounds<

**** Coronolle missed weight by 2.5 pounds

Will you be watching UFC Vegas 90? Any predictions for outcomes?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

