Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor’s talk of a fall return: “None of the above”

By Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2024

According to UFC President Dana White, Conor McGregor won’t be back anytime soon.

Conor McGregor and Dana White

‘The Notorious’ was set to return in the main event of UFC 303 this weekend. Conor McGregor was set to end a near three-year hiatus against fellow lightweight contender, Michael Chandler. ‘Iron’ coached The Ultimate Fighter against the Irishman, and was eager to finally step into the cage with him.

However, that fight will have to wait. Earlier this month, Conor McGregor withdrew from his UFC 303 return due to a broken toe. As a result, Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 was added to the card as its new main event. While fans were disappointed to hear that McGregor’s return was off, the Irishman provided them with a lot of optimism.

Not long after pulling out of UFC 303, Conor McGregor stated that he planned to return in the fall. The Irishman even gave specifics, saying that he would ideally return in August or September. In a recent interview with Barstool Sports, Dana White responded to the former champion’s comments about his return.

RELATED: KAYLA HARRISON VOWS TO ‘SMASH ANOTHER SKULL’ IF NOT GIVEN A UFC TITLE SHOT: “I’M NOT SAYING NO TO ANYBODY”

UFC President Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor’s comments about a fall return

There, Dana White rejected that idea. While the promoter failed to elaborate on when Conor McGregor will return, it’s clear that he doesn’t like the idea of him fighting anytime soon. White has previously shot down the idea that the UFC could create a new pay-per-view in their schedule to host the Irishman’s return as well.

“No.” Dana White responded when asked if there’s any truth to the idea that Conor McGregor could fight in August, September, or October. “None of the above. Thanks.”

For what it’s worth, Dana White isn’t the only one with issues about Conor McGregor’s return plan. Earlier this week, Michael Chandler showed interest in a ‘BMF’ title fight with Max Holloway over facing ‘The Notorious’. ‘Blessed’ was famously approached to headline UFC 303 after McGregor’s injury earlier this month.

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Do you believe Conor McGregor will ever return to the UFC?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

