Conor McGregor admits he’s in “deep pain” watching UFC 303 fight week take place

By Susan Cox - June 28, 2024

Conor McGregor is admitting he’s in ‘deep pain’ watching UFC 303 fight week take place.

Conor McGregor

It was to be McGregor (22-6 MMA) vs. Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) in tomorrow’s main event at UFC 303, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The opposing TUF 31 coaches were to battle it out in the Octagon.

The Irishman withdrew from the bout with Chandler due to suffering a broken toe in training. ‘Notorious’ has not fought since breaking his leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier (30-9 MMA) way back in July of 2021 at UFC 264.

With the much-anticipated Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight being scrapped, the UFC scrambled to find a new main event and did. It will now be Alex Pereira (10-2 MMA) vs. Jiri Prochazka (30-4 MMA) in a light heavyweight title rematch tomorrow night at UFC 303.

Well, apparently McGregor is struggling with the fact that he will not be fighting this weekend and wants everyone to know he’s feeling left out and distressed about that reality.

McGregor took to ‘X‘ early this morning issuing the following statement:

“I’d be lying if I told you I wasn’t in deep pain right now watching (UFC 303) fight week take place. Deep mental pain. Thank you for the messages of support and encouragement, my peers and fans .”

While Conor McGregor says he’s keen to get back in action this year, UFC CEO Dana White isn’t even prepared to talk about booking him again until he’s fully healed up from his injury.

Are you distressed about not seeing McGregor vs. Chandler this weekend or are you looking forward to the Pereira vs. Prochazka rematch with the title on the line?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

