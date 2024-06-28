Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of criminal mischief in latest social media rant: “When you die, I celebrate!”

By Curtis Calhoun - June 28, 2024

Conor McGregor isn’t staying quiet during UFC 303 fight week and is using his downtime to re-ignite his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor was supposed to make his highly-anticipated UFC return this weekend at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. But, a toe injury suffered during camp forced him to withdraw from the Michael Chandler fight, which is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

Despite not making his fighting return, McGregor has remained in the headlines during UFC 303 fight week. He’s announced a cameo in a video game, sparked a feud with Chael Sonnen, and re-ignited old bad blood.

McGregor’s most heated rivalry during his career was with Nurmagomedov, who defeated him by submission at UFC 229. Tensions between the two sides have risen, not faltered, since their Octagon clash.

McGregor seized the opportunity to jab at Nuramgomedov after a member of the UFC Hall of Famer’s gym was implicated in recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan. This time, McGregor has accused Nurmaogmedov directly of wrongdoing.

Conor McGregor re-ignites personal attacks towards Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a recent tweet, McGregor accused Nurmagomedov of violent criminal activity.

“In the terrorists gym when a tester showed up they would hold him hostage and give a random clean persons urine vs the fighters they were looking to test,” McGregor claimed. “All will come out now. When this comes down on top of them watch what surfaces. There is a video of khabib walking into a premise full of people and smashing it up entirely with a bat, threatening all those inside. All will come out. Mystic Mac.”

McGregor didn’t hold back in a follow-up tweet.

“I fought this little bitch made rate with a full broken foot,” McGregor tweeted. “I should have postponed like I done this time. For what did I give this little cousin fucker any advantage for. He shit himself on that bus and showed his true chicken heart. Bitch mad spoilt brat. Now you are FUCKED! When you die I celebrate!”

As of this writing, Nurmagomedov hasn’t responded to McGregor’s tweets.

McGregor hasn’t competed in the UFC Octagon since consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. Three years since his last fight at UFC 264, his fighting career continues to be stalled out.

As for Nurmagomedov, there’s no direct evidence, as of this writing, of McGregor’s vandalism charges. One of the biggest rivalries in UFC history continues to fascinate years after their memorable fight.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Khabib Nurmagomedov UFC

Related

Conor McGregor and Dana White

Dana White shoots down Conor McGregor's talk of a fall return: "None of the above"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2024
Benoît Saint-Denis, Renato Moicano
Renato Moicano

REPORT | Benoît Saint Denis vs. Renato Moicano targeted for UFC Paris

Curtis Calhoun - June 28, 2024

A lightweight matchup between surging contenders Benoît Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano is in the works for September 28 in Paris.

Conor McGregor, Chael Sonnen
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor taunts Chael Sonnen after UFC Hall of Fame induction: "His shoes talk better than him"

Curtis Calhoun - June 28, 2024

Conor McGregor is ramping up his taunts aimed at former UFC star Chael Sonnen in light of Sonnen’s UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Kayla Harrison
UFC

Kayla Harrison vows to 'smash another skull' if not given a UFC title shot: "I'm not saying no to anybody"

Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2024

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison is down to fight anybody.

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor
Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor takes aim at former friend and training partner Artem Lobov: “Where are you hiding collecting welfare these days?”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2024

Conor McGregor has once again taken aim at his former friend and training partner Artem Lobov.

Henry Cejudo, Payton Talbott, UFC 303, UFC

Henry Cejudo heaps praise on Payton Talbott ahead of UFC 303: “A threat for any of use in the top 10”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2024
Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor admits he’s in “deep pain” watching UFC 303 fight week take place

Susan Cox - June 28, 2024

Conor McGregor is admitting he’s in ‘deep pain’ watching UFC 303 fight week take place.

UFC 303, Fight Card, Start Times, UFC
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fighter Missed Weight

Susan Cox - June 28, 2024

The UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 28th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Frankie Edgar
UFC

Frankie Edgar admits fighting urge is still in him but he isn't planning a comeback

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2024

Former UFC star Frankie Edgar has confirmed that he isn’t planning an MMA comeback despite still having the urge.

Dana White, UFC 303
UFC

Dana White agrees to hand out two Fight of the Night bonuses at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2024

UFC president Dana White has agreed to hand out two Fight of the Night bonus awards at UFC 303.