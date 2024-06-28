Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of criminal mischief in latest social media rant: “When you die, I celebrate!”
Conor McGregor isn’t staying quiet during UFC 303 fight week and is using his downtime to re-ignite his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
McGregor was supposed to make his highly-anticipated UFC return this weekend at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. But, a toe injury suffered during camp forced him to withdraw from the Michael Chandler fight, which is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.
Despite not making his fighting return, McGregor has remained in the headlines during UFC 303 fight week. He’s announced a cameo in a video game, sparked a feud with Chael Sonnen, and re-ignited old bad blood.
McGregor’s most heated rivalry during his career was with Nurmagomedov, who defeated him by submission at UFC 229. Tensions between the two sides have risen, not faltered, since their Octagon clash.
McGregor seized the opportunity to jab at Nuramgomedov after a member of the UFC Hall of Famer’s gym was implicated in recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan. This time, McGregor has accused Nurmaogmedov directly of wrongdoing.
Conor McGregor re-ignites personal attacks towards Khabib Nurmagomedov
In a recent tweet, McGregor accused Nurmagomedov of violent criminal activity.
“In the terrorists gym when a tester showed up they would hold him hostage and give a random clean persons urine vs the fighters they were looking to test,” McGregor claimed. “All will come out now. When this comes down on top of them watch what surfaces. There is a video of khabib walking into a premise full of people and smashing it up entirely with a bat, threatening all those inside. All will come out. Mystic Mac.”
McGregor didn’t hold back in a follow-up tweet.
“I fought this little bitch made rate with a full broken foot,” McGregor tweeted. “I should have postponed like I done this time. For what did I give this little cousin fucker any advantage for. He shit himself on that bus and showed his true chicken heart. Bitch mad spoilt brat. Now you are FUCKED! When you die I celebrate!”
As of this writing, Nurmagomedov hasn’t responded to McGregor’s tweets.
McGregor hasn’t competed in the UFC Octagon since consecutive losses to Dustin Poirier in 2021. Three years since his last fight at UFC 264, his fighting career continues to be stalled out.
As for Nurmagomedov, there’s no direct evidence, as of this writing, of McGregor’s vandalism charges. One of the biggest rivalries in UFC history continues to fascinate years after their memorable fight.
