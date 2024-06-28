Conor McGregor accuses Khabib Nurmagomedov of criminal mischief in latest social media rant: “When you die, I celebrate!”

Conor McGregor isn’t staying quiet during UFC 303 fight week and is using his downtime to re-ignite his feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was supposed to make his highly-anticipated UFC return this weekend at UFC 303 in Las Vegas. But, a toe injury suffered during camp forced him to withdraw from the Michael Chandler fight, which is expected to be rescheduled for a later date.

Despite not making his fighting return, McGregor has remained in the headlines during UFC 303 fight week. He’s announced a cameo in a video game, sparked a feud with Chael Sonnen, and re-ignited old bad blood.

McGregor’s most heated rivalry during his career was with Nurmagomedov, who defeated him by submission at UFC 229. Tensions between the two sides have risen, not faltered, since their Octagon clash.

McGregor seized the opportunity to jab at Nuramgomedov after a member of the UFC Hall of Famer’s gym was implicated in recent terrorist attacks in Dagestan. This time, McGregor has accused Nurmaogmedov directly of wrongdoing.