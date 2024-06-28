Kayla Harrison vows to ‘smash another skull’ if not given a UFC title shot: “I’m not saying no to anybody”

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison is down to fight anybody.

The former two-time PFL tournament winner finally made her UFC debut in April. At the historic UFC 300 event, Kayla Harrison faced former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Despite a lot of questions about the Judoka, she passed the test with flying colors. Harrison dominated ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ en route to a second-round stoppage victory.

Following the win, Kayla Harrison called to face current women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington. ‘Rocky’ earned the vacant title with a unanimous decision victory over Mayra Bueno Silva in January. While Harrison believes her debut win warrants a title shot, Pennington doesn’t exactly agree.

Instead, ‘Rocky’ has pitched a title defense with former champion Julianna Pena. In the event that Kayla Harrison doesn’t get a UFC title shot, that’s fine with her. Speaking on the red carpet of the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, the former PFL star discussed her future and was asked about fighting for gold.

Kayla Harrison vows to ‘smash another skull’ if not given a UFC title shot

There, Kayla Harrison admitted that while she wants a title shot, she’s okay if she doesn’t get it. The Judoka has a lot of faith in Dana White guiding her UFC career, and if that means fighting someone other than ‘Rocky’, that’s okay. Harrison also showed interest in a bout with rising bantamweight contender, Ailin Perez.

“That’s what I heard too.” Kayla Harrison stated when told that Raquel Pennington wants to fight Julianna Pena. “That’s above my pay grade [for what’s next]. We got to talk to Hunter, and Sean, and Mick, and Dana. I know they have a good plan for me, I believe in this company. I believe in their vision, and if they need me to smash another skull before I smash their skulls, that’s fine.”

She continued, “Hopefully soon [I’ll fight], I’m ready. I would love to be on that card [if Pennington and Pena fight each other]. Yeah, I think that’s a good call just in case one of them gets nervous. I’ve heard that too, the twerker [wants to fight]… I’ll fight anyone, I’m not saying no to anybody.”

