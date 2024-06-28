Kayla Harrison vows to ‘smash another skull’ if not given a UFC title shot: “I’m not saying no to anybody”

By Josh Evanoff - June 28, 2024

UFC women’s bantamweight contender Kayla Harrison is down to fight anybody.

Kayla Harrison

The former two-time PFL tournament winner finally made her UFC debut in April. At the historic UFC 300 event, Kayla Harrison faced former women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm. Despite a lot of questions about the Judoka, she passed the test with flying colors. Harrison dominated ‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ en route to a second-round stoppage victory.

Following the win, Kayla Harrison called to face current women’s bantamweight champion Raquel Pennington. ‘Rocky’ earned the vacant title with a unanimous decision victory over Mayra Bueno Silva in January. While Harrison believes her debut win warrants a title shot, Pennington doesn’t exactly agree.

Instead, ‘Rocky’ has pitched a title defense with former champion Julianna Pena. In the event that Kayla Harrison doesn’t get a UFC title shot, that’s fine with her. Speaking on the red carpet of the UFC Hall of Fame ceremony, the former PFL star discussed her future and was asked about fighting for gold.

RELATED: ALEXA GRASSO VOWS TO FIGHT AT NOCHE UFC WITH, OR WITHOUT VALENTINA SHEVCHENKO: “THAT’S THE PLAN”

Kayla Harrison vows to ‘smash another skull’ if not given a UFC title shot

There, Kayla Harrison admitted that while she wants a title shot, she’s okay if she doesn’t get it. The Judoka has a lot of faith in Dana White guiding her UFC career, and if that means fighting someone other than ‘Rocky’, that’s okay. Harrison also showed interest in a bout with rising bantamweight contender, Ailin Perez.

“That’s what I heard too.” Kayla Harrison stated when told that Raquel Pennington wants to fight Julianna Pena. “That’s above my pay grade [for what’s next]. We got to talk to Hunter, and Sean, and Mick, and Dana. I know they have a good plan for me, I believe in this company. I believe in their vision, and if they need me to smash another skull before I smash their skulls, that’s fine.”

She continued, “Hopefully soon [I’ll fight], I’m ready. I would love to be on that card [if Pennington and Pena fight each other]. Yeah, I think that’s a good call just in case one of them gets nervous. I’ve heard that too, the twerker [wants to fight]… I’ll fight anyone, I’m not saying no to anybody.”

What do you make of these comments from Kayla Harrison? Do you think she deserves a UFC title shot?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kayla Harrison UFC

Related

Artem Lobov and Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor takes aim at former friend and training partner Artem Lobov: “Where are you hiding collecting welfare these days?”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2024
Henry Cejudo, Payton Talbott, UFC 303, UFC
UFC

Henry Cejudo heaps praise on Payton Talbott ahead of UFC 303: “A threat for any of use in the top 10”

Susan Cox - June 28, 2024

Henry Cejudo is heaping praise on Payton Talbott ahead of UFC 303.

Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor admits he’s in “deep pain” watching UFC 303 fight week take place

Susan Cox - June 28, 2024

Conor McGregor is admitting he’s in ‘deep pain’ watching UFC 303 fight week take place.

UFC 303, Fight Card, Start Times, UFC
Jiri Prochazka

UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ Weigh-in Results - 1 Fighter Missed Weight

Susan Cox - June 28, 2024

The UFC 303: ‘Pereira vs. Prochazka 2’ weigh-ins took place today, Friday, June 28th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Frankie Edgar
UFC

Frankie Edgar admits fighting urge is still in him but he isn't planning a comeback

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2024

Former UFC star Frankie Edgar has confirmed that he isn’t planning an MMA comeback despite still having the urge.

Dana White, UFC 303

Dana White agrees to hand out two Fight of the Night bonuses at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2024
Joe Pyfer
UFC

Joe Pyfer has high expectations heading into UFC 303 return

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2024

UFC prospect Joe Pyfer has high expectations for himself as he prepares to make his return at UFC 303.

Ian Machado Garry, Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page

Stephen Thompson gives his thoughts on Ian Machado Garry vs Michael Page at UFC 303

Harry Kettle - June 28, 2024

Stephen Thompson has given his thoughts on the upcoming showdown between Ian Machado Garry and Michael Page.

Dana White, Jiří Procházka
Dana White

Dana White reacts to Jiří Procházka's witchcraft accusations towards Alex Pereira ahead of UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has weighed in on Jiří Procházka’s assessment that Alex Pereira is using sorcery and witchcraft to gain an unfair advantage.

Ian Machado Garry, Michael 'Venom' Page
Michael Page

Ian Machado Garry accuses Michael 'Venom' Page of attempting to spy on his fight camp ahead of UFC 303

Curtis Calhoun - June 27, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry has accused Michael ‘Venom’ Page of attempting to coerce one of his teammates into giving inside information.