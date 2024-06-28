REPORT | Benoît Saint Denis vs. Renato Moicano targeted for UFC Paris

A lightweight matchup between surging contenders Benoît Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano is in the works for September 28 in Paris.

The UFC is targeting the Saint-Denis vs. Moicano matchup for the promotion’s upcoming return to Paris on September 28th. Ag.Fight was the first to report the news of the targeted Saint-Denis vs. Moicano fight.

If the Moicano matchup comes to fruition as reported, Saint-Denis will return to the Octagon for the first time since a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in March. The UFC 299 defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak.

Saint-Denis is thought of as one of the most dangerous contenders in the UFC lightweight division. He’s knocked out Matt Frevola and Thiago Moisés in his last two victories and submitted top prospects like Ismael Bonfim.

Saint-Denis recently called Arman Tsarukyan his “dream fight“, although it likely won’t happen next. Tsarukyan is expected to face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev later this year.