REPORT | Benoît Saint Denis vs. Renato Moicano targeted for UFC Paris

By Curtis Calhoun - June 28, 2024

A lightweight matchup between surging contenders Benoît Saint-Denis and Renato Moicano is in the works for September 28 in Paris.

Benoît Saint-Denis, Renato Moicano

The UFC is targeting the Saint-Denis vs. Moicano matchup for the promotion’s upcoming return to Paris on September 28th. Ag.Fight was the first to report the news of the targeted Saint-Denis vs. Moicano fight.

If the Moicano matchup comes to fruition as reported, Saint-Denis will return to the Octagon for the first time since a knockout loss to Dustin Poirier in March. The UFC 299 defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak.

Saint-Denis is thought of as one of the most dangerous contenders in the UFC lightweight division. He’s knocked out Matt Frevola and Thiago Moisés in his last two victories and submitted top prospects like Ismael Bonfim.

Saint-Denis recently called Arman Tsarukyan his “dream fight“, although it likely won’t happen next. Tsarukyan is expected to face UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev later this year.

Benoît Saint-Denis vs. Renato Moicano adds to UFC Paris

Saint-Denis will face another tough test in the form of the surging Moicano. Fresh off his UFC 300 come-from-behind win over Jalin Turner, Moicano has won three straight fights, including a submission of Brad Riddell at UFC 281.

Moicano has won six of his eight lightweight fights since making the full-time transition from the featherweight division in 2019. Submissions of Jai Herbert and Alexander Hernandez have solidified his contender status.

Saint-Denis vs. Moicano adds to an intriguing UFC lightweight title picture. The winner of the fight could potentially move into a No. 1 contender matchup with a victory.

It’s uncertain, as of this writing, if Saint-Denis vs. Moicano will serve as the five-round main event of the UFC Fight Night Paris card.

Former UFC interim heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane is also expected to feature on the September 28th card, although nothing is formally in the works, as of this writing.

Benoit Saint Denis Renato Moicano UFC

