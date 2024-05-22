Conor McGregor tries to make amends with Sean O’Malley over criticism: “I do actually like Sean”

McGregor explains O’Malley situation

“You know, I like Sean O’Malley, I do actually like Sean. I just seen the disrespect of [Ryan] Garcia… it just reminded me of a situation with Sean, and he kind of got caught in the crosshairs. He also said something like he’d beat me, not in his wildest dreams. But I do like Sean.

“I had spoken to Sean at a football stadium, I think it was in California. I bumped into him at a football stadium and he was being influenced by this influencer boxing approach, where it’s pick and choose your matches, and be very careful who you match. He was saying he wouldn’t fight people above his category.

“I went and seen him when he was in this mode, and I said to him, are you the best, are you the world champion? Because if you’re the world champion, who cares who it’s against? Fight everyone and anyone at any given moment. Since then he fought Petr Yan, Chito Vera, Aljamain Sterling. He showed it. I was happy with that.”

“O’Malley, he has been nice to me. I know I motivated him to probably take up this career, as I done to many people. We’ll figure it out. We’ll take off the gloves and fight b*tch, and we’ll figure it out, and we’ll see then what’s what.”

What do you make of this ‘feud’? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!