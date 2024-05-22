Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury was reportedly illegally streamed by over 20 million people

A new report has suggested that Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury was illegally streamed by over 20 million people on Saturday night.

Last weekend, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went toe to toe for the right to be called undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. In the end, it was Usyk who was able to get his hand raised and declare himself the king of the division.

As you can imagine, it was an incredibly highly anticipated affair between two of the very best. Unfortunately for ‘The Gypsy King’, things just didn’t quite fall his way.

RELATED: Syracuse bar in hot water after illegally streaming UFC fights

Now, as per Daily Mail, it seems as if there’s more bad news for broadcasters who were looking to profit from the blockbuster showdown.