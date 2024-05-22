Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury was reportedly illegally streamed by over 20 million people
A new report has suggested that Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury was illegally streamed by over 20 million people on Saturday night.
Last weekend, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went toe to toe for the right to be called undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. In the end, it was Usyk who was able to get his hand raised and declare himself the king of the division.
As you can imagine, it was an incredibly highly anticipated affair between two of the very best. Unfortunately for ‘The Gypsy King’, things just didn’t quite fall his way.
Now, as per Daily Mail, it seems as if there’s more bad news for broadcasters who were looking to profit from the blockbuster showdown.
Fury vs Usyk’s streaming stats
“Oleksandr Usyk’s historic world heavyweight championship victory over Tyson Fury last weekend was watched by at least 20 million using illegal streams costing TV rights holders around £95m in lost revenue.
“Analysis conducted by online intelligence company Yield Sec for Mail Sport has uncovered evidence of over 2000 different streaming locations broadcasting the fight from Riyadh, with 18 per cent of those watching illegally doing so from the UK.
“Sky Sports, TNT Sport and DAZN all bought the rights to broadcast the first undisputed world heavyweight clash for 25 on their pay-per-view channels, but millions of boxing fans chose to avoid paying the 25pound fee and instead watched the fight illegally.”
The report goes on to suggest that 45% of the illegal streaming came from Europe, with that figure going down to 25% in North America and 16% in Asia. Regardless of which way you look at it, this will serve as a pretty big hit for those in charge.
