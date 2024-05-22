Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury was reportedly illegally streamed by over 20 million people

By Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024

A new report has suggested that Oleksandr Usyk vs Tyson Fury was illegally streamed by over 20 million people on Saturday night.

Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react

Last weekend, Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury went toe to toe for the right to be called undisputed heavyweight boxing champion. In the end, it was Usyk who was able to get his hand raised and declare himself the king of the division.

As you can imagine, it was an incredibly highly anticipated affair between two of the very best. Unfortunately for ‘The Gypsy King’, things just didn’t quite fall his way.

RELATED: Syracuse bar in hot water after illegally streaming UFC fights

Now, as per Daily Mail, it seems as if there’s more bad news for broadcasters who were looking to profit from the blockbuster showdown.

Fury vs Usyk’s streaming stats

“Oleksandr Usyk’s historic world heavyweight championship victory over Tyson Fury last weekend was watched by at least 20 million using illegal streams costing TV rights holders around £95m in lost revenue.

“Analysis conducted by online intelligence company Yield Sec for Mail Sport has uncovered evidence of over 2000 different streaming locations broadcasting the fight from Riyadh, with 18 per cent of those watching illegally doing so from the UK.

“Sky Sports, TNT Sport and DAZN all bought the rights to broadcast the first undisputed world heavyweight clash for 25 on their pay-per-view channels, but millions of boxing fans chose to avoid paying the 25pound fee and instead watched the fight illegally.”

The report goes on to suggest that 45% of the illegal streaming came from Europe, with that figure going down to 25% in North America and 16% in Asia. Regardless of which way you look at it, this will serve as a pretty big hit for those in charge.

What do you make of these numbers? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury

Related

Oleksandr Usyk, Francis Ngannou

Former UFC champion calls to see Oleksandr Usyk vs. Francis Ngannou next: "He's the biggest puncher out there!"

Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024
Oleksandr Usyk, Tyson Fury, Boxing, Pros react
Oleksandr Usyk

REPORT | Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 targeted for October in Saudi Arabia

Josh Evanoff - May 21, 2024

It seems that Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk will be running it back in the boxing ring this fall.

Ryan Garcia
Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn scolds Ryan Garcia following VADA test: "Sometimes this guy acts like an idiot"

Fernando Quiles - May 21, 2024

Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn doesn’t believe Ryan Garcia has handled himself well in the aftermath of his failed VADA test.

Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen
Boxing News

Anderson Silva opens as a massive favorite over Chael Sonnen ahead of their boxing match

Cole Shelton - May 20, 2024

Anderson Silva has opened as a sizeable betting favorite to defeat Chael Sonnen ahead of their boxing match.

Oleksandr Usyk Tyson Fury
Oleksandr Usyk

UFC legend Michael Bisping scolds John Fury for corner work during Tyson Fury's loss to Oleksandr Usyk: "You have got to know your place"

Fernando Quiles - May 20, 2024

Michael Bisping has responded to the criticism hurled at Tyson Fury’s corner in the aftermath of the undisputed heavyweight title fight between “The Gyspy King” and Oleksandr Usyk.

Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury says he would have tried to finish Oleksandr Usyk but his corner “believed we were up”

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024
Chael Sonnen, Anderson Silva
Boxing News

Anderson Silva set to face longtime UFC rival Chael Sonnen in boxing match on June 15

Harry Kettle - May 20, 2024

Former UFC rivals Anderson Silva and Chael Sonnen will collide once again in a special boxing match next month.

Joe Rogan
Oleksandr Usyk

Joe Rogan reacts to Oleksandr Usyk beating Tyson Fury: "I can't wait for the rematch"

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has weighed in on the instant classic between Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury.

Mike Perry
Mike Perry

Mike Perry calls out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley for boxing match on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson card

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Mike Perry is looking for his next fight, and he’s itching to share the ring with Tyron Woodley on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson undercard.

Terence Crawford
Terence Crawford

Terence Crawford praises Oleksandr Usyk following his split decision win over Tyson Fury: “He definitely a candidate for #1 P4P fighter”

Fernando Quiles - May 19, 2024

Former undisputed welterweight champion and undefeated prizefighter Terence Crawford is giving Oleksandr Usyk his flowers after a split decision victory over Tyson Fury.