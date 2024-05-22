Leon Edwards claims he tried to make Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - May 22, 2024

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has claimed that he tried to make the Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300.

Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad, UFC 300

At UFC 304, the rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad will finally take place. Their first bout ended due to a nasty eye poke, but since then, both men have been pretty consistent inside the Octagon.

Edwards, as we know, is the title holder at 170 pounds. Muhammad, meanwhile, has been banging on the door for a long time now in an attempt to get his shot at the gold.

RELATED: Belal Muhammad ‘fueled with hatred’ for Leon Edwards over delayed UFC title shot: “I hate his guts!”

While it may be scheduled for UFC 304 in Manchester this summer, ‘Rocky’ claimed in a recent interview that he actually wanted it to go down at UFC 300.

Edwards’ Muhammad desire

“I’ve been trying to fight Belal now for a while. I got asked for 300, I said yes to everyone, three opponents. I even said, ‘What about Belal?’ And they were like, ‘No,'” Edwards said while laughing, “I was like, ‘I’ll fight whoever,’ because I knew for that, it was such a huge card and it would have done great (things) for my career.

“After those three (Makhachev, Rakhmonov, and Chimaev) said no, I said, ‘What about Belal?’ They didn’t even entertain it, so it is what it is,” Edwards added.

Quotes via MMA News

Regardless of what may or may not have happened, the important news is that it’s now been set. After years of talking, we’ll finally get the chance to find out who the rightful welterweight champion really is.

What do you believe is going to happen when Leon Edwards goes head to head with Belal Muhammad at UFC 304? What are your thoughts on the title reign of Edwards thus far? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

