Leon Edwards claims he tried to make Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300

UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has claimed that he tried to make the Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300.

At UFC 304, the rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad will finally take place. Their first bout ended due to a nasty eye poke, but since then, both men have been pretty consistent inside the Octagon.

Edwards, as we know, is the title holder at 170 pounds. Muhammad, meanwhile, has been banging on the door for a long time now in an attempt to get his shot at the gold.

While it may be scheduled for UFC 304 in Manchester this summer, ‘Rocky’ claimed in a recent interview that he actually wanted it to go down at UFC 300.