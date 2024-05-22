Leon Edwards claims he tried to make Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300
UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards has claimed that he tried to make the Belal Muhammad fight happen at UFC 300.
At UFC 304, the rematch between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad will finally take place. Their first bout ended due to a nasty eye poke, but since then, both men have been pretty consistent inside the Octagon.
Edwards, as we know, is the title holder at 170 pounds. Muhammad, meanwhile, has been banging on the door for a long time now in an attempt to get his shot at the gold.
While it may be scheduled for UFC 304 in Manchester this summer, ‘Rocky’ claimed in a recent interview that he actually wanted it to go down at UFC 300.
Edwards’ Muhammad desire
“I’ve been trying to fight Belal now for a while. I got asked for 300, I said yes to everyone, three opponents. I even said, ‘What about Belal?’ And they were like, ‘No,'” Edwards said while laughing, “I was like, ‘I’ll fight whoever,’ because I knew for that, it was such a huge card and it would have done great (things) for my career.
“After those three (Makhachev, Rakhmonov, and Chimaev) said no, I said, ‘What about Belal?’ They didn’t even entertain it, so it is what it is,” Edwards added.
Quotes via MMA News
Regardless of what may or may not have happened, the important news is that it’s now been set. After years of talking, we’ll finally get the chance to find out who the rightful welterweight champion really is.
Topics:Belal Muhammad Leon Edwards UFC