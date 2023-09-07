Dana White puts final nail in Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk: “Probably Not”

By Josh Evanoff - September 7, 2023

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk is off the table.

Mark Zuckerberg and Dana White.

Earlier this summer, the two billionaires began teasing that they would indeed fight. To his credit, Mark Zuckerberg has been a longtime fan of the sport, even training with names such as Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski. Meanwhile, Elon Musk isn’t as versed in combat but reportedly trained Judo as a teen.

Quickly, Dana White and the UFC inserted themselves into the situation. The promoter confirmed that he had ongoing talks with both Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, and both were serious about it. Furthermore, he even spoke with Italy’s Minister of Sport about potentially holding the event in The Colosseum.

Months later, talk of a potential fight between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk has dried up. Asked for an update in a recent interview with The Outkick‘s Charly Arnolt, Dana White confirmed the bout was off. He would’ve loved to put on a historic charity event with the two, but those plans are dead now.

Dana White, UFC 294

“I like Mark a lot, and I like Elon. Let me tell you who would win in that fight would be whatever charities we picked to donate the money to. They would be the absolute winners.” Dana White stated in the interview when asked about Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk. “… It would’ve been the biggest charity event ever held in history, especially for one night. It would’ve helped a lot of people.”

He continued, responding to a question if the fight would ever happen: “I don’t know. I never say never, but probably not.”

What do you make of these comments from Dana White? Did you have any interest in Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

