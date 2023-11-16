Conor McGregor still eyeing future fourth fight with Dustin Poirier: “It’s a must”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor still has his eyes on Dustin Poirier.

‘The Notorious’ is currently awaiting his next bout. Having been out of the cage since his trilogy with Dustin Poirier in July 2021, Conor McGregor famously broke his leg in that bout. Due to the injury, and his exit from the USADA testing pool, he’s been on a lengthy hiatus.

As of now, Conor McGregor is expected to face Michael Chandler sometime next year. While his bout with ‘Iron Mike’ hasn’t been formally announced, the lightweights are aiming for UFC 300 in April. Another name that has been linked to that event is the aforementioned Dustin Poirier.

‘The Diamond’ has shown an interest in competing on the historic card next April in a trilogy with Justin Gaethje. However, if Dustin Poirier changes his mind on ‘The Highlight’, he has a ready challenge from Conor McGregor. Earlier this week, the Irishman again showed interest in fighting his rival on social media.

“Let’s be real, it’s a must. Unfinished” – McGregor wrote in a since-deleted tweet earlier this week, responding to a fan’s question if he will fight Poirier again.

Conor McGregor’s comments about unfinished business come as no surprise. Their trilogy bout over two years ago was marred with bad blood. Even after the Irishman broke his leg, he famously slammed Dustin Poirier and his wife in his post-fight interview.

In the event that the two lightweights fight again, it would be the second time that two men have fought four times under the UFC banner. Earlier this year, Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo fought for the flyweight title, in a rare quadrilogy bout.

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier fight again?