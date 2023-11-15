Conor McGregor opens up on UFC legend’s record that he needs to break before retirement: “A nice aim for me”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor needs three more knockout wins to catch Anderson Silva.

‘The Notorious’ is currently expected to return to the octagon at some point in 2024. Having been out of action since his July 2021 trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor recently coached The Ultimate Fighter opposite Michael Chandler. As of now, that fight with ‘Iron Mike’ is being expected for April.

Although it’s unknown if the Irishman will fight at UFC 300, he is deadset on a return. On X earlier today, Conor McGregor answered questions from fans ahead of his next bout. There, he was asked how many stoppage victories he had left in him. The former champion answered that he was aiming for 23 knockouts.

That number might be a bit strange on the surface, but Anderson Silva has the same figure. According to the Irishman, he wants to match or beat the Brazilian’s knockout record. With only three stoppage wins needed, it seems that Conor McGregor is confident that he can catch ‘The Spider’.

“My next one will mark my 20th KO in professional MMA, so I am definitely looking forward to that! 20ko’s in mma is an incredible feat! Anderson has 23 overall so a nice aim for me!” – Conor McGregor wrote on social media earlier today.

While the former champion plans to tie Anderson Silva with 23 knockouts, it’s worth noting that ‘The Spider’ hasn’t retired. In an interview earlier this year, the former UFC middleweight champion revealed discussions for one final fight in Japan with Hayato Sakurai next year. However, there have been very few details surrounding that potential retirement bout.

What do you make of these comments from Conor McGregor? Are you excited for his UFC return slated for 2024?