Dustin Poirier “definitely open” to the idea of a trilogy fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

By Harry Kettle - November 15, 2023

Dustin Poirier has confirmed his interest in a potential trilogy fight against Justin Gaethje, perhaps at UFC 300 next year.

Earlier this year at UFC 291, Dustin Poirier battled it out with Justin Gaethje over the BMF championship. After a competitive first round, ‘The Highlight’ was able to knock Poirier out cold with a nasty head kick.

While Gaethje is now waiting to see what’s next for him in the lightweight title picture, things are a bit more unknown for Poirier. As he prepares to turn 35 in January, it seems as if one final push for the championship is on his mind.

RELATED: JUSTIN GAETHJE SEES EVENTUAL TRILOGY WITH DUSTIN POIRIER: “I’M NEVER GOING TO DENY HIM THAT OPPORTUNITY”

In a recent interview, he confirmed that he’d be interested in running it back with Justin Gaethje as their series is now locked at 1-1.

Poirier shows interest in Gaethje trilogy

“I’m keeping my weight low in case something happens,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “I’m super low right now. I’ve been like that for the last month. I don’t have any plans. If they call me with a name that’s exciting or makes sense, like the Gaethje thing, then that was one of those. I was kind of waiting for something fun. When they called me with that one, I was nervous.

“What happened I thought could happen, so that made me excited. We’ll see. When they call with that name then I’ll do it. I made my debut at UFC 125, Jan. 1, 2011. I’m not going to be here at UFC 400. I’m 34 years old. So, to make it on that UFC 300 card would be cool if I get the right opponent, an exciting fight. I could fight before then. Who knows?”

“I would take that, for sure [Gaethje trilogy],” Poirier said. “For sure, I would take that fight. (UFC) 300 would be a great card to do it on, but we will see. If I was in Justin’s shoes, if he’s guaranteed a title shot, you might not want to risk it. But, hey, this is fighting. People get antsy. We’ll see what happens, but I’m definitely open to that.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Would you like to see the trilogy? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

Dustin Poirier Justin Gaethje UFC

