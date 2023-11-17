Manager reveals Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t even discussed for Sean Strickland to fight at UFC 297

By Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

Lance Spaude the manager of Sean Strickland at Iridium Sports says Khamzat Chimaev wasn’t discussed for the American’s first title defense.

Sean Strickland and Khamzat Chimaev

Strickland became the middleweight champion back in September with a decision win over Israel Adesanya. Since then, UFC CEO Dana White said that the winner of Khamzat Chiamev vs. Kamaru Usman in October would be next in line for Strickland’s title.

However, Sean Strickland will now be defending his middleweight title for the first time in the main event of UFC 297 on Jan. 20 in Toronto against Dricus Du Plessis. According to Spaude, Du Plessis was always the opponent as Chimaev wasn’t discussed.

“Never even brought up in the discussion. I don’t really know what Chimaev and his team are looking to do, but yeah, it wasn’t even really an option,” Spaude said on MMA Mania’s Sound & Pound podcast about Sean Strickland. “Maybe they’re looking down the road. Maybe his wrist or hand is really as bad as they say it is. You hear a bunch of things. Again, Sean’s a guy who will do what the UFC asks him to do when they ask him to do it as long as everything financially makes sense for him.”

As Lance Spaude says, perhaps Khamzat Chimaev’s injury made him not ready to fight in January. But, the manager says the only name ever discussed was Dricus Du Plessis. It’s also a fight that Sean Strickland is oozing with confidence as he says he’s a million times better than the South African.

“I think Dricus is like so awkward he’s good. Where it’s like, you know, I’m a million times better than him, I spar guys he’s fought, I know who he is. But he’s so awkward he’s good. It’s gonna be a f*****g war. He’ll be a tougher fight than Chimaev. Chimaev, he doesn’t f*****g deserve it. We all know that. The only reason why Chimaev gets that shot is because he sells a lot of tickets. That’s it,” Strickland said on his YouTube channel.

Sean Strickland enters his UFC 297 title fight riding a three-fight win streak.

Related

Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Conor McGregor still eyeing future fourth fight with Dustin Poirier: "It's a must"

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023
Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2 slated for UFC Fight Night on January 13th

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

UFC light heavyweights Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker will get to settle business next year.

Chael Sonnen getting a tattoo
Chael Sonnen

WATCH | Anderson Silva watches Chael Sonnen get portrait tattoo after losing bet

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

Fans now know why Chael Sonnen has a tattoo of UFC legend Anderson Silva.

Jordan Leavitt
UFC

Jordan Leavitt reveals that wife's pregnancy could force him to pull out of UFC Vegas 82: "I'm sorry, I'm not going"

Josh Evanoff - November 16, 2023

UFC lightweight Jordan Leavitt might not be fighting Chase Hooper after all.

Jamahal Hill and Alex Pereira
Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill sounds off on “disrespectful” fans questioning his confidence about Alex Pereira fight

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023

Jamahal Hill is sounding off on the ‘disrespectful’ fans questioning his confidence about Alex Pereira fight.

Dricus Du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev

Dricus Du Plessis eager to "take out the boogeyman" Khamzat Chimaev if he beats Sean Strickland at UFC 297

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023
Brendan Allen and Paul Craig
Paul Craig

Pro fighters make their picks for Brendan Allen vs. Paul Craig

Cole Shelton - November 16, 2023

In the main event of UFC Vegas 82, a middleweight bout goes down as Brendan Allen takes on Paul Craig. Heading into the fight, Allen is a sizeable -440 favorite while the former light heavyweight is a +310 underdog on FanDuel.

Henry Cejudo, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295
Tom Aspinall

Henry Cejudo confused by Tom Aspinall’s “emotional” behavior at UFC 295: “Save those tears for when you actually win the real belt”

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023

Henry Cejudo is saying he was confused by Tom Aspinall’s ’emotional’ behavior at UFC 295.

UFC 297, Strickland vs. Du Plessis, UFC, Sean Strickland, Dricus Du Plessis
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland discusses his upcoming UFC 297 opponent Dricus Du Plessis: “I’m a million times better than him”

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023

Sean Strickland is discussing his upcoming UFC 297 opponent Dricus Du Plessis.

Brendan Allen, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Middleweight rankings
Khamzat Chimaev

Brendan Allen rips Khamzat Chimaev's “bullsh*t” placement in the UFC middleweight rankings

Susan Cox - November 16, 2023

Brendan Allen is ripping Khamzat Chimaev’s “bullsh*t” placement in the UFC middleweight rankings.