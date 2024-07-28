Paddy Pimblett expresses interest in coaching The Ultimate Fighter opposite Renato Moicano: “Comedy gold”

By Fernando Quiles - July 28, 2024

Paddy Pimblett believes the build to a fight with Renato Moicano would be an entertaining one.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 304

“The Baddy” faced his toughest test yet in King Green on the main card of UFC 304. Pimblett was the crowd favorite, as his clash with Green was held inside Co-op Live in Manchester, England this past Saturday night.

Paddy shined, putting Green to sleep with a triangle choke in the first round. After the fight, Pimblett called for a matchup against “Money” Moicano.

Paddy Pimblett Calls for Coaching Spot on TUF Opposite Renato Moicano

Following the UFC 304 broadcast, Paddy Pimblett spoke to members of the media. During his chat, the rising lightweight threw out an idea for him and Renato Moicano to become coaches on a season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

“Yeah, he’s obviously ranked above me as well, but the fact that I think the buildup will be hilarious,” Pimblett said. “I’ve already said it tonight, I think a season of The Ultimate Fighter with me and him as the coaches would be absolutely f*cking comedy gold.”

Pimblett and Moicano have gone back and forth in the past, but the two seem to have mutual respect for one another. During an appearance on “The MMA Hour” back in April, Moicano admitted he wanted to talk trash about Paddy, but he received compliments from “The Baddy” so he couldn’t bring himself to do it.

With that said, Moicano made it clear that if Pimblett wants to throw down with him he feels it would be “easy money.”

Paddy is riding an eight-fight winning streak, while Moicano has emerged victorious in three straight bouts. The two are known for their personalities, and a matchup between then might be something the UFC brass will have to take a look at.

