Jake Paul shares Francis Ngannou’s prediction for his bout against Mike Tyson

Jake Paul has revealed Francis Ngannou’s blunt prediction for his boxing match against Mike Tyson.

Paul and Tyson are set to box on Friday, November 15 live on Netflix at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It’s an intriguing matchup and a fight that sees Paul as a sizeable betting favorite.

However, despite Jake Paul being the betting favorite, Francis Ngannou thinks Mike Tyson will turn back the clock and win by KO.

“Mike is big and beefy, and thick and strong. Francis actually said that he thinks Mike is going to knock me out, which is funny. But I do have to be careful in the early rounds because Mike has that crazy, crazy punching power,” Paul said to TMZ Sports.

It shouldn’t be a surprise that Ngannou is picking Tyson as the two have become good friends. Tyson has also helped coach Ngannou for his two boxing matches against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua.

With Francis Ngannou telling him he expects Mike Tyson to KO him, Jake Paul says he is taking the fight seriously. He knows Tyson still has power, but Paul is confident he will win and says he’s gunning for the KO on his own.

“100 percent, man. A pro-fight means war and I don’t take it lightly. You can get seriously hurt or injured in there. If you are not in there to go to war then you should get out,” Paul added.

Jake Paul is 10-1 as a pro. He’s coming off a TKO win over Mike Perry in July, as ‘Platinum’ replaced Tyson. Paul is on a four-fight winning streak with wins over Ryan Bourland, Andre August, and Nate Diaz. His lone career loss came by split decision to Tommy Fury. Paul also has notable wins over Tyron Woodley, twice, Ben Askren, and Anderson Silva among others.