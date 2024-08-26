Former Bellator heavyweight Bobby Lashley focused on combat sports return after leaving WWE: “We’ve been in talks”

Former WWE superstar and Bellator heavyweight Bobby Lashley is working on a return to combat sports.

The 48-year-old rose to prominence in professional wrestling two decades ago. However, after leaving the WWE in 2008, Bobby Lashley embarked on a run in the cage. The former amateur wrestler signed to Strikeforce with a 4-0 record but wasn’t brought into the UFC after the company was bought out. Instead, he headed to Bellator.

From 2014 to 2016, Bobby Lashley scored five stoppage victories inside the Bellator cage. While he hoped to earn a fight against one of the company’s biggest names such as Fedor Emelianenko, that bout never came. In early 2018, Lashley headed back to professional wrestling and the WWE, where he’s remained for the last six years.

However, the former Bellator heavyweight contender left the company earlier this summer. Since then, Bobby Lashley has been quiet about his next moves. At 48 years old, time is ticking for the former NAIA wrestling champion to compete. However, that’s exactly why Lashley is already working on one final run in combat sports.

Bobby Lashley opens up on plan for combat sports return after WWE exit

Speaking in a recent interview with The Bo and Them Show, Bobby Lashley discussed a combat sports return. There, the heavyweight stated that he was already in discussions with several promoters to fight. While Lashley didn’t name any of the promoters, it’s clear that the 48-year-old is focused on fighting.

“I’m doing it all,” Bobby Lashley stated in the interview when asked about his next moves. “I look at it this way — first of all, YOLO, you only live once but I have a lot of gas in the tank. I’m in great shape. I feel good. I’m motivated. I’m rested. Wrestling, yes. Boxing, yes, MMA, yes. Acting, yes. Everything, yes. But I have a lot of different things going on right now.” (h/t MMA Fighting)

He continued, “A boxing company called me and offered me a legit matchup. So we’re in talks with them, so I’ve been training boxing. I love boxing. MMA is a possibility. Just depending on [what offers come].”

What do you make of these comments from the former WWE star? Do you want to see Bobby Lashley fight again?