Conor McGregor confirms plans for December return against Michael Chandler at UFC 310

By Josh Evanoff - August 2, 2024

Former two-weight UFC champion Conor McGregor will (probably) fight Michael Chandler in December.

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor

‘The Notorious’ was set to end his long hiatus in June, at UFC 303. Conor McGregor hasn’t competed since breaking his leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Due to that injury, as well as ‘Road House’ obligations, the Irishman has been out of action for three years. However, he finally had a fight date against Michael Chandler earlier this summer.

However, as most fans are already aware, that fight didn’t happen. Two weeks before fight day, Conor McGregor pulled out of the welterweight bout due to a broken toe. Despite some brief talk of Michael Chandler vs. Max Holloway, ‘Iron’ was too pulled from the card. In its place was an entirely new main event, Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2.

Since then, Conor McGregor has been linked to a December fight date against Michael Chandler. For his part, ‘Iron’ has teased that the fight will happen at the end of the year as well. Earlier this week, the former Bellator lightweight champion released a fanmade poster of the two, stating that the bout would happen in December.

Conor McGregor confirms plans for December UFC return against Michael Chandler

Now, Conor McGregor has confirmed that his comeback will happen in December as well. Taking to X earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ released a video of himself training. One fan commented, asking the Irishman if rumors of a December return were factual. McGregor confirmed that was indeed the case.

For what it’s worth, there’s still a lot that needs to happen to make Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler become official. As recently as this week, Dana White admitted that the welterweight bout could be pushed until 2024. Due to the UFC’s schedule, it might not be easy to fit the Irishman in.

However, it seems that Conor McGregor has different plans. Given the Irishman’s recent training footage and comments, the 35-year-old appears ready to return to the octagon.

What do you make of these comments from the former UFC champion? Do you believe Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will happen?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Conor McGregor Michael Chandler UFC

