Colby Covington vows to give fans a “treat” against Joaquin Buckley at UFC Tampa

By Cole Shelton - December 10, 2024

Colby Covington plans to prove the doubters wrong at UFC Tampa.

Colby Covington

Covington is set to return to the Octagon for the first time in a year when he headlines UFC Tampa against Joaquin Buckley. The former interim welterweight champion is coming off a lackluster loss to Leon Edwards in a fight for the promotion’s welterweight title.

With Covington losing his last fight, and not fighting the way he wanted to, he says he plans to give the fans a treat in his bout against Buckley on Saturday night.

“After Masvidal, I got another shot for the undisputed title,” Colby Covington said on UFC Journey. “The first kick I threw, I broke it on his elbow, I was compromised from the very first round, the very first 30 seconds of the fight and I knew it was going to be a tough night for me. With a broken foot in. a big fight against a guy who wanted to take my head off, who’s probably the hardest fight I’ve ever had to endure. I know I’m so much better than that. Now, it’s about coming back and giving the fans a real treat of who Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. People have tried to write me off, and now it’s about re-writing all those wrongs.”

Covington has a great chance to remind everyone how good he is against Buckley at UFC Tampa. If Covington can pull off the upset, he will be right back in the title picture at welterweight.

Colby Covington doesn’t rate Joaquin Buckley’s skills

Colby Covington enters UFC Tampa as the betting underdog. But, despite that, he has full confidence he will be able to pull off the upset.

Covington doesn’t think Buckley is an elite fighter like himself as he says he is the more skilled fighter.

“Buckley’s skills compared to mine are non-existent. He is not anywhere near my level, he has nothing, I have everything. That is what makes him dangerous, he’s going to be very hungry to come out there and turn my lights out,” Covington said.

Covington is 17-4 as a pro and coming off the loss to Leon Edwards last December.

Colby Covington Joaquin Buckley UFC

