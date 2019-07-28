Conor McGregor issues a strong reaction to Max Holloway’s arrival at UFC 240

Conor McGregor was disturbed after viewing Max Holloway’s arrival at tonight’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

The UFC’s reigning featherweight champion, Holloway, will put his belt on the line against former lightweight title holder Frankie Edgar in tonight’s main event.

Not long ago, UFC President Dana White took to Twitter where he shared a video of Max Holloway entering the arena.

That video caused a whirl wind of reactions from fight fans who were concerned about the Hawaiian’s appearance.

Former UFC ‘champ champ’ and a previous opponents of Holloway’s, Conor McGregor, released the following statement on Twitter after witnessing the video.

When 2 people have died in a week, and you’ve already had an issue, ignored by all, it puts that walk a bit different when you make it.

I pray for both athletes tonight in there.

Big respect for both. https://t.co/asNNasyhrR — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) July 28, 2019

As Conor McGregor referenced, two boxers tragically lost their lives after competition this past week.

The Irishman genuinely hopes for the safety of both Holloway and Edgar in tonight’s UFC 240 main event.

As for the former featherweight and lightweight title holder, McGregor, his Octagon return remains in doubt.

Some members of his camp believe he will return to action before the end of the year.

However, UFC President Dana White has said the Irishman’s return could be pushed back as far as 2020.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 27, 2019