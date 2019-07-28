UFC 240 Results: Cris Cyborg defeats Felicia Spencer (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC 240 event is co-headlined by a women’s featherweight bout featuring former division champion Cris Cyborg taking on Canada’s Felicia Spencer.

Cris Cyborg will be fighting for the first time since suffering a brutal knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at December’s UFC 232 event in Los Angeles.

Prior to the shocking setback, the Brazilian legend was riding a twenty-fight win streak which included notable victories over Holly Holm, Tonya Evinger, Marloes Coenen and Gina Carano.

As for Felicia Spencer, the Canadian will enter tonight’s UFC 240 event sporting a perfect professional record of 7-0. In her most recent Octagon appearance at May’s UFC Rochester event, Spencer defeated Megan Anderson via first round submission.

Round one of the UFC 240 co-main event begins and Cris Cyborg presses forward backing down Spencer. Justino with a combo. Spencer answers back with a flurry. Cyborg stuffs a shot and lands a head kick. Cris with a hard elbow now. She lands a knee and Spencer clinches up. Cyborg with a pair of knees and then presses Spencer against the cage. She breaks free and lands a flurry. Felicia circles out and gets back to range. Cris Cyborg with a hard low kick. That was nasty. Another low kick followed by a left hand that lands. Spencer is backing up now. Cyborg unleashed another flurry. Spencer fires back with an elbow. Cyborg with a right hand and then a jab. Spencer answers with another elbow followed by a left. Another big combination from the Brazilian. Spencer is once again backing up. She shoots in for a single leg but Cyborg denies the shot and lands a knee. Another knee from Justino and the horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Cris Cyborg opens with a low kick. Spencer catches a body kick and dives for the clinch. Cyborg shrugs her off. Spencer grabs a single and Cyborg sprawls to deny the attempt. Spencer continues to work for a single leg. Cyborg makes her pay with a knee. Still, Felicia remains relentless. Cris is dropping shots from the top now. She takes the back and then moves to north south position. Cyborg lands a knee to the body. She opts to stand up and Spencer follows. Cris tags her with a left. Spencer with a body kick and then a right. Cyborg responds with low kicks. Felicia Spencer with a nice left hand. A hard low kick and then a right hand from Cyborg now. She lands a knee and then a pair of hooks before the horn sounds to end round two.

Round three begins and Cris Cyborg starts with a low kick. Another low kick from Justino. She follows that up with a pair of jabs. Spencer with a low kick. She forces the clinch but eats two hard knees for her efforts. The break and Cyborg lands a jab. Spencer answers with a head kick that partially lands. Cyborg responds with a hook. She forces the clinch and lands a pair of knees. Spencer reverses the position but Cyborg tags her with an elbow. Big shots and more elbows now from Cyborg. She lands some hard knees to the body of Felicia Spencer. Cyborg with a head kick and then a jab. Shots from both women now before the horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 240 Result: Cris Cyborg def. Felicia Spencer via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Cris Cyborg fight next following her victory over Felicia Spencer at tonight’s UFC 240 event in Edmonton? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 27, 2019