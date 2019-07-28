VIDEO | Max Holloway looks off upon arrival at UFC 240

Max Holloway will put his featherweight title on the line later this evening against Frankie Edgar in the main event of UFC 240.

‘Blessed’ has dominated the division since 2017, scoring TKO victories over Brian Ortega Anthony Pettis and Jose Aldo (x2).

After falling short in his most recent effort a 155-pounds, a decision loss to Dustin Poirier for the promotions interim lightweight title, many believe Max Holloway will once again return to rule the waters at featherweight.

However, the Hawaiian champion has had issues with his weight cuts in the past, and yesterday seemingly proved to be no different when he weighed in for UFC 240.

Although Holloway made the championship weight limit of 145-pounds, he looked depleted and almost ill on the scale.

While that look is fairly normal for fighters cutting weight, a recent video posted by UFC President Dana White of Max Holloway arriving at the Edmonton arena has some fans concerned.

As seen in the comments, many fans believe Max Holloway looks ill or that something just seems off with the reigning featherweight champion. Others believe the Hawaiian is walking with a bit of a limp.

Whether or not Max Holloway is still suffering the consequences of a tough weight cut remains to be seen.

Either way, ‘Blessed’ will have his hands full with former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar later this evening.

‘The Answer’ has gone 3-1 over his past four contests headed into tonight’s event.

What do you think of the video posted by Dana White of UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway arriving at the arena in Edmonton? Does something appear off with the champ to you? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 27, 2019