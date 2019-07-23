Boxer Maxim Dadashev dies following TKO loss

Boxer Maxim Dadashev tragically passed away on Tuesday morning following a TKO loss to Subriel Matias, according to a ESPN. The boxer died as a result of brain injuries he sustained in the fight.

Dadashev entered his final bout with an undefeated record. The 28-year-old junior welterweight’s trainer, Buddy McGirt, could be seen pleading his student to stop fighting between rounds, as he believed the young fighter was absorbing too much punishment.

This video of Buddy McGirt urging Maxim Dadashev to stop fighting was hard to watch Friday, it’s even harder now. Heart-breaking. pic.twitter.com/BNjsdpJfle — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 23, 2019

“I’m going to stop the fight,” the trainer pleaded. “Max, you’re getting hit to much. You’re getting hit too much, Max, please, Max, please. Let me do this, ok? Ok? Look at me. Please. Please, you’re getting hit too much Max. If I don’t [stop it], they’re going to do it. Do you understand me? If I don’t, the referee is going to do it. Please. Please, Max. Come on, Max, please.”

While McGirt succeeded in ending the fight, it was unfortunately too late. Dadashev subsequently collapsed on his walk from the ring. He then spent the weekend and Monday in a medically-induced coma before passing away on Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, tragedies of this nature remain commonplace in combat sports. In 2017, former UFC heavyweight Tim Hague died after a boxing match in Edmonton, Alberta. Late in 2018, boxer Adonis Stevenson was left critical condition after a knockout loss to Oleksandr Gvozdyk — though he is gradually recovering.